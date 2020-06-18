Unity was a key topic for Ward 5 city council seat runoff candidates Thursday at the McAlester News-Capital’s election forum.
Brian Smith and Billy Jack Boatright, who seek election June 30 against each other in a runoff, said a recent peaceful march organized by Rev. Anthony Washington was a great way to bring the community together amid racial tension seen nationwide.
“I believe there’s definitely change that needs to take place, I believe there’s healing, there’s reconciliation that’s got to take place if we’re to move forward,” Smith said. “And I think the only way we can do that is by listening.”
Boatright said the friendly walk was helpful and he reflected on his time with first integrated class at McAlester High School.
“We won the state championship in football that year, so we proved that you can work together and do the things that need to be done to keep the racist problem out of this area,” Boatright said.
Boatright opened by saying he “wants to get things done in North Town.”
“There’s several things that need to get done,” Boatright said. “The sewer treatment plant is one. The city streets over in North Town is two. And I’m here to listen to the people.”
He said the city needs manufacturing companies and higher paying jobs, and constituents can contact him any time to discuss problems.
Smith opened by thanking the current city council for the precautions they took to prevent community spread of COVID-19 — but financial struggles compounded by the pandemic must be addressed.
“I see that as a challenge, but I know that Oklahomans are resilient, people of McAlester are hard working and with God’s help, I believe that we can get through this,” Smith said.
Smith said he believes both candidates “share the same heart in helping McAlester move forward,” improve infrastructure and bring in jobs.
Candidates were first asked how the city can address financial issues, which Boatright said would be a challenge for both candidates.
“It’s going to be kind of hard for us because we’ll be getting in after the budget has already been approved,” Boatright said.
Both candidates said the city must carefully review expenses and budget in the event of another public health crisis.
Declines in the oil and gas industry have left cities and states with additional financial woes.
Smith said the city is working to diversify its economy with the Shops at McAlester and other projects, but must continue working toward sustainable development.
Boatright said the city must bring in manufacturing jobs, develop the industrial park, and hopes to readdress changes made to U.S. Highway 69 that have crippled businesses.
Citizens have raised concerns about water quality and roads, so which would the candidates prioritize if elected?
“Water’s my first choice,” Boatright said.
“In North Town, I think it’s probably both,” Smith said.
Both candidates said they hope to address those issues if elected, as well as help reduce crime.
Smith said he supports the local law enforcement and believes community support can help.
Boatright agreed and said he hopes the city can rehire officers let go during the pandemic.
Candidates also answered questions about improving quality of life in the city.
Boatright said he volunteers to mow a community park for free and he hopes to maintain parks and rehire city employees.
Smith said community events like the recent peaceful march will bring the community together and he hopes to work with leaders to do that.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
