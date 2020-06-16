ELECTION 2020: Ward 1 candidate talks budget, pandemic response

Greg Rock said the coronavirus pandemic led him to think differently about what to do if elected to the city council.
The challenger for the Ward 1 McAlester City Council seat said the city's financial struggles highlighted the importance of improving economic development, budgeting properly and saving for the potential of similar declines in the future.
"If we had a nest egg that we could have built over time so that later down the road, something similar to this happens — or even if there's a downturn again — you've got something there to help prop up (the city)," Rock said Tuesday during the McAlester News-Capital's election forum. Incumbent Weldon Smith did not attend the forum.
Voters will decide in the June 30 runoff election which candidate wins the seat.
Rock opened the forum by recalling the late former president John F. Kennedy's quote: “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country."
He said that's his approach if elected to return to municipal government office after a previous stint as a city councilor and acting mayor.
Rock said that he hopes to be responsive to constituents if elected and help city councilors and administrators in moving the city forward.
McAlester faces financial struggles that were compounded by issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock said addressing those issues will be tough but he believes in not being too aggressive with the city budget will help in the future.
Declines in the oil and gas industry also contributed to the city's financial struggles and panelists asked Rock how he hopes McAlester can diversify its economy.
He said small businesses are the life force of the economy and need support — that he said councilors turned away from recent proposals to offer assistance.
Rock said the Shops at McAlester will provide some shopping for people after construction is complete and it opens for business. But he said the city needs manufacturing industry and more jobs to spend money at those stores.
He said adding non-retail jobs will provide a boost to McAlester's economic development.
Water line breaks have plagued the city for years — which Rock said can also be addressed with budgeting correctly and through economic development.
"All these things work together," Rock said.
Issues stemming from crime and drugs have draw concerns — boiling over at a recent town hall meeting with elected officials hearing from angry citizens looking for answers.
Rock said the city needs to address budgeting issues to put more funding into the police department and public safety to hire more people.
The News-Capital will host a second forum starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
