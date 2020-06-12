This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for Pittsburg County sheriff and county court clerk answer: 2. What is the biggest issue you hope to address if re-elected?
SHERIFF
Bobby Cox
My Number #1 priority is to strengthen patrols in rural Pittsburg County. There will be committed assigned areas of patrol that will provide more visibility that will help with deterring crime. There will be criminal interdiction efforts that will foster an environment not favorable for drugs and property crimes. A Caveat to that would be increased traffic stops throughout the county, targeted drug and property crime investigations and open lines of communication with the residence of Pittsburg County. Continued efforts to seek additional funding through grants and donations that support the mission of the Sheriffs Office will also be priority.
Chris Morris
If Re-Elected as Sheriff, I will continue to fight the war on drugs and thieves. This is the two biggest problems in our county. I will continue to provide a proactive, aggressive Law Enforcement agency for our citizens and also continue to have Deputies patrolling the rural areas. Pittsburg county is a large county and I will continue to write grants and seek ways to generate money to add more patrol to the roads. I will also continue to have safety programs for our children and elderly. I will continue to be involved in the community and work with all agencies to ensure you are provided with the best service possible.
COURT CLERK
Pam Smith
One of the biggest issues I would like to address is managing funds allocated to the Court Clerk by the state and county. I will create a working plan to cover all expenses of the Court Clerk's office. I will work within the budget for the day to day operations and any emergencies or shortfalls in these pandemic times without continually asking for additional money. I will use my 20-plus years' business experience and education to further provide the office of the Court Clerk's office the needed direction and guidance to move forward financially.
Cindy Ledford
For the last year I have been working on a pilot project with the Supreme Court to convert our computer software over to the state OCIS system. Once this project is finished, we will be the first county in the state to have converted over our data and have everything OCIS has to offer including e-filing and a cost administration module. This upgrade will make our way of doing business more efficient and it will be cost effective and will save the office $38,000 a year. It is projected that our go live date will be October of this year.
