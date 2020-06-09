This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for Pittsburg County Sheriff and Pittsburg County Court Clerk answer: Why are you running for office?
PITTSBURG COUNTY COURT CLERK
Cindy Ledford
I have 24 years of experience in the court clerk’s office and I don’t feel like my job is done yet. I love my job and I love serving the people of Pittsburg County. I want to continue to find innovative ways to lead an efficient and effective office. This position is more than just an elected position. It is a full-time job and I have the technical skills and abilities needed to keep moving the office forward. You deserve to have a dedicated, hard working and experienced Court Clerk working for you, and I am that person.
Pam Smith
I’m Pam Smith and I’m running for the court clerk’s position because of numerous concerns by voters of Pittsburg County regarding budgeting, unity and stability issues. These concerns are important to employees, public and all other offices in the courthouse. My experience in the court clerk’s office and in the courtroom combined with over 20 plus years business experience gives me the ability to address and fix these problems. I have been cross-trained in the court clerk’s office, and office procedures and daily operations with judges, attorneys, county offices and abstract personnel.
PITTSBURG COUNTY SHERIFF
Chris Morris
I am running for re-election for sheriff so that we can continue to provide this county with the best Law Enforcement that it has ever seen. I have built a great team that truly cares about making this county safer, a better place to live and raise your family. Myself, Undersheriff Frankie McClendon and Chief Loyd London have over 80 years of Law Enforcement experience and we have turned the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office into one of the best sheriff’s offices in the state of Oklahoma. Over the past four years, we have proven our leadership abilities; integrity and we demand professionalism from our deputies.
Bobby Cox
I’m running for sheriff for several reasons but primarily to offer a different way of thinking and doing in our local criminal justice system. I served as a Pittsburg County Deputy 25 years ago and desire to return and give back to the agency that gave me my first opportunity to serve. I follow a creed that maintains integrity, honesty and a willingness to serve with Compassion. I have the experience to carry us into a new era of law enforcement for Pittsburg County.
