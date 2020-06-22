This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary and runoff elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for House seats in District 17 and 18 answer: What other issue do you hope to address if elected?
DISTRICT 17 HOUSE
Jim Grego
3. Sanctity of Life is always important I believe life begins at conception and ends at natural death. Three bills we passed this last session include HB 2587 Nondiscrimination in Health Care. HB 2588 Protecting vulnerable individuals from guardianship abuse SB 1728 Unborn Person Wrongful death Act Hopefully we can continue along these lines next session.
Shannon Rowell
3. Our God given constitutional rights are the very fabric of our Nation and understanding them should be a top priority for every American of every generation. The government has stepped over the line and invaded our daily lives to the point that they have stifled productivity, wrecked the family, destroyed the economy, cornered the church, invaded our schools, abandoned those most vulnerable among us and caused division among all Americans. Send me to our State Capitol to bring God, the Constitution, and common sense back into “The People’s House.”
DISTRICT 18 HOUSE
Brenda Angel
3. Education in Oklahoma needs to be addressed and reformed. When people come to Oklahoma to see our beautiful State I want them to want to stay because we'll have one of the greatest educational system in the country.
David Smith
3. I've had a lot of talks with business owners, ranchers, and educators that we need to look at regulations that stifle growth, better internet so kids and teachers can stay connected and have access to online tools, and businesses can reach a broader market through online sales. More so, I want to continue to be a resource to help solve any challenges that can be addressed through my office that constituents face.
Brecken Wagner
3. We need to address Criminal Justice Reform. It is something that literally directly affects each individual community. The biggest problem is that we passed State Question 780 and decriminalized minor drug and property crimes, which was a good thing. Unfortunately, our government has not followed through with the promises made in State Question 781 which passed at the same time. I want to see the will of the people followed through, and breaking ground on the facilities promised in SQ781 must happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.