This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary and runoff elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for McAlester city council seats in Wards 1 and 5 answer: What other issue do you hope to address if elected?
WARD 1 CITY COUNCIL
Weldon Smith
3. I will continue to push for upgraded strategic planning and performance measures for all city departments. The new Comprehensive Plan is a major addition to the city’s long-range outlook, but these other plans and goal-setting are critical if McAlester’s city government is to be ranked among the best in the state.
Challenges: Like the average family, city government budgeting is a balancing act. Which needs get the limited resources? Limited because Oklahoma cities receive no property tax but are largely dependent on fluctuating sales tax. In addition, paying off McAlester’s huge debt (incurred before 2005) is a significant annual expense.
Greg Rock
3. In light of our current budget issues, I would work diligently with the other members of the city council and administration to see that future budgets are a reflection of proper planning and foresight. We have seen what happens when being overly aggressive with the budget goes wrong.
My goal would ultimately be to make sure that then citizen’s dollars are spent wisely and in a manner that will move McAlester forward.
WARD 5 CITY COUNCIL
Brian Smith
3. I must admit, my focus has shifted some since February, I am still pushing for jobs and improved infrastructure, but even more so I am asking for your support in bringing unity to our city! There are tough decisions to be made. McAlester has so much to offer my dream is to see a city united, working and growing together.
So this is why I am asking you to support me on June 30th. I am also asking you, wether you live in Ward 5 or wherever, to become active! Be involved, lets be a part of the solution…. Together we can make McAlester, which is a great place, even better!!!! I am convinced that the greatest days for this city are not in our rear view mirror, but they are right in front of us!!!
BJ Boatright
3. We have got to return to a jobs program that is effective and retrofit our outdated infrastructure. We must change our approach to locating decent-paying jobs here. What we have done the last 10 years has not worked, which is why McAlester doesn’t have any decent jobs, causing our loss in population because residents must leave to find decent employment. Part of locating decent jobs is to get our infrastructure back into acceptable condition. Streets need a major overhaul; our water quality and credibility gets worse with each passing year. Our sewer plants are overloaded and work erratically. A small rain causes sewer backup and destruction in several yards in Ward 5.
