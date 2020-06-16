Two Republican District 7 state Senate candidates discussed a variety of issues during a campaign forum held Tuesday night at the News-Capital.
Due to concerns regarding the possible spread of COVID-19, the forum was not a public event.
GOP District 7 Senate candidates Kevin Woody, of Massey Cemetery Road, McAlester, and Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain, answered questions from the News-Capital touching on a variety of issues.
Incumbent Larry Boggs did not attend the event.
In his opening statement, Woody said “I’m a Republican candidate, born and raised right here in the McAlester area.” Woody said he runs a cattle ranch outside of town.
Woody said he has spent his entire life in the Pittsburg County area, but he’s also had the opportunity to work outside the county in the coal-mining industry. He spoke of the area’s background in the coal industry and spoke of how there once was a steel company outside of town.
“It’s always been the hub of Southeast Oklahoma,” he said. Woody said there were two things in the original Oklahoma Constitution, the Department of Agriculture “because they knew you had to eat” and “number two is the Department of Mines because it builds your infrastructure.”
“With the strong infrastructure, we can sell the economic issues here, because you have a good rail system. You’ve got the turnpike. You’ve got 69 Highway,” Woody said. We’ve also got U.S. Highway 270, State Highway 31, and Number Nine Highway, he noted. He said the infrastructure can be used to sell products from the area.
“It’s the gateway and we’re the hub because everything comes to our town,” Woody said. “If we get ignited, we can make it good economically. It’s got to be that way for the benefit of the people.”
Hamilton said he’s a rancher in McCurtain, in Haskell County.
Hamilton said he’s a West Point graduate who served in the U.S. Army for 12 years, and then as a contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan “before I came here and got into the race because I looked around and saw some things were not what they should be.”
He said he looked at various problems and said to himself “somebody ought to do something about this and God said to me” that somebody was him.
Hamilton pointed to things ranging from education to infrastructure and the economy, “but the biggest thing we’ve got is we’ve turned away from God,” he said. He said the state should start solving its problems with the abolition of abortion.
The candidates were asked how they would provide a voice for voters at the state Capitol.
Woody said he was raised in the county and he would be able to fight for voters because he knows the area’s economic needs. He said he thinks he will be a strong candidate and be able to be a voice at the Capitol.
Hamilton said he plans to legislate “in accordance with our Bible, our Constitution and our Declaration of Independence.” He said it requires a certain degree of humility and he’s asking in advance for people to contact him by calling him, emailing him or writing to him.
Both candidates were asked how can rural legislators work to ensure the needs of rural voters are not disregarded by urban lawmakers?
Mainly by bucking the system, if need be, Hamilton said. He said that Southeastern Oklahoma is “not exactly the bank account of Oklahoma.” Hamilton said he’s willing to sacrifice political capital or a political career so Southeast Oklahoma can get what it needs.
Woody said that as far as rural development is concerned, we have small businesses in the district “and small business is the backbone of our country.” He also said to look at the agriculture industry in District 7.
“We can have the best crops and the best cattle. It’s just God’s country,” Woody said.
The candidates were asked what they would do to help Oklahoma diversify its economy.
Woody said the state didn’t ask for COVID-19 or what’s happened with the oil and gas industry. “So we’ve taken that big hurdle and we’re going to overcome that,” he said.
Hamilton said the best thing the state could do to diversify the economy is get government regulations out of the way. “And unfortunately we see time and time again that in order to boost the economy what we end up doing is giving a tax break or an incentive of some sort to the biggest business” and the small businesses don’t get it,” he said.
In accordance with the Pledge of Allegiance, everybody should play by the same set of rules, Hamilton said.
With the state facing budget challenges, what would the candidates do to ensure gains made in funding education aren’t lost?
Hamilton said in just about all spheres, government acts like a 16-year-old with a credit card. If the see something they want, they get it, he said.
“So we’ve got to prioritize those things, then determine what the number one thing is regarding education,” he said. He said teachers and students should come first.
Woody said education is one of the most important things in his viewpoint and recalled how his mother and sister were teachers and he had a brother-in-law who was a superintendent in Hartshorne, and he has a degree in agricultural education.
“If we forget about these children today, it’ll cost us tomorrow because that’s our leaders of tomorrow and we’ve got to invest in that now and we can’t leave them behind,” said Woody.
Oklahoma ranks among the states with the highest incarceration rates. What will you do to ensure the Department of Corrections receives adequate funding to keep the public, DOC personnel and inmates safe?
Woody said the state should look to prevent incarceration first to begin with, whether it’s mental health or drug abuse issues. He said public safety is one of his biggest models.
Hamilton said there’s the obvious thing of reducing the number of incarcerations for nonviolent offenders. He also criticized the state’s use of private prisons. “I believe that’s an egregious conflict of interest,” he said, adding that it gives a financial motivation to incarcerate people.
Both candidates also said they would work to help local municipal and county governments with infrastructure needs.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
