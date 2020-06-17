This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary and runoff elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for the District 7 State Senate seat answer: What is the biggest issue you hope to address if elected?
DISTRICT 7 SENATE
Cathy Thornton (D)
2. One of the biggest issues I hope to address is healthcare. Healthcare is very important and to find the best solution for all people is something that I'd like to try to work on. We've had some hospitals in our area close and I think healthcare in general, sometimes it seems like some people can help when others can't. I think it should be fair and equal for everybody.
Jerry Donathan (D)
2. My main focus will be on bringing jobs to Southeastern Oklahoma. I will partner with private industry. I will work hard with local, state, and tribal governments to bring jobs to Southeastern Oklahoma. I will seek jobs in industry, technology, and tourism.
Larry Boggs (R)
2. COVID-19 and the devastation to our economy is the biggest issue in front of us today. I am already working with our federal delegation and state leaders on multiple projects — including a meat processing here in the state for "Oklahoma Field to Fork". I plan to continue to work to connect our district's employees to small business and commerce assistance and our families to direct family support programs, while working to bring new jobs and opportunities to our region. We cannot afford to have anyone "learning on the job" when our families' futures are dependent on accurate information and quick access to help.
Kevin Woody (R)
2. Education is one of the biggest issues and that's probably my biggest agendas because my mom was an educator, my degree's in agriculture education. If you don't emphasize education, your children are your leaders for tomorrow and you best invest in that today because it'll cost you down the road if you don't. I was on the Cattleman's Association board for four years and I was president for two years and we would do fundraisers to provide scholarships to the students in agriculture, so they can build on their education and help their community.
Warren Hamilton (R)
2. The biggest issue I will address is the proper role of government. Our Declaration of Independence clearly states the purpose of government and our Constitution clearly defines the limit of governmental authority. Government does not have the authority to grant a person absolution for murder (regardless of a Supreme Court ruling), nor does government have the authority to take from one and give to another. Government has a duty to protect life, liberty, and property. Anything outside of that well-defined lane is an encroachment into the Church, the Family, or the Individual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.