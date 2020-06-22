This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary and runoff elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for the District 7 Senate seat answer: What other issue do you hope to address if elected?
DISTRICT 7 SENATE
Cathy Thornton (D)
3. Education. I don't how we're going to address education issues with the coronavirus being what it is. It's just going to be trial and error. Education is very important and we will have to try to address that as we go. We need more money for education and, right now, I don't think people know what to put in place regarding the coronavirus. It's a real trying time for education but we will get it figured out.
Jerry Donathan (D)
3. Medicaid expansion and health care. I will work to expand emergency services in rural areas. Since small local hospitals have been closed, now more than ever, rural Oklahoma needs well equipped emergency clinics. I will work to obtain funding for life-saving triage clinics.
Larry Boggs (R)
3. Overall, I want to see continued work on transparency in government - we have made great strides with the State Auditor and Inspector's audits undertaken to make sure that our dollars are used wisely - and it is a tremendous help in making sure that even in limited budget years that we have the funds allocated to areas of need. I will also continue moving our communities forward in efforts to expand broadband connectivity, new technologies, assistance for schools and classrooms, support for my veterans, and positioning us for continued growth as we work to get our economy on its feet.
Kevin Woody (R)
3. There's a couple hospitals in our district that have closed and even though the hospitals and healthcare system are good in McAlester, we must enhance our rural areas, you have currently about 45 minutes before you can get to a hospital in those areas. Every second counts when it comes down to the time someone is having a stroke or a heart attack or a bad wound. I want to find more funding to enhance the healthcare services we have in rural areas if I'm elected.
Warren Hamilton (R)
3. The issue of abortion is a symptom of the problem of improper government. Government is failing in it’s duty to protect life - specifically innocent life. Furthermore, government has granted absolution - which it has no authority to do - for the premeditated murder of babies in their mother’s wombs. Abortion deprives those people not yet born - who have committed no crime - of their unalienable right to life without due process. It is counter to our Constitution and ultimately to the Word of God.
