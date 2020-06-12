This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for the District 7 Senate seat answer: Why are you running?
DISTRICT 7 SENATE
Cathy Thornton (D)
God just put it on my heart and I'm just following the direction that I feel like he has for my life. Whatever our parties or what people think, I believe that something is right or it's wrong. And it's my hope to stand up for what is right.
Jerry Donathan (D)
First, it’s my right and privilege. Second, I was born in Wister and raised in Southeastern Oklahoma. I am very passionate about our area of the state. I have a strong desire to see improvements made in Southeastern Oklahoma. I feel that better representation in Oklahoma’s Senate is needed in our legislature to benefit District No. 7.
Larry Boggs (R)
As the first Republican elected to this seat since statehood, I have made great strides to bring all voices, Republican, Democrat and Independent to the table on key issues while at the same time advancing the conservative values we have here in southeastern Oklahoma. I have sought to be a coalition builder, pursued legislation that protects life, built industry, and strengthened partnerships for growth. I am seeking re-election to this term to use the wisdom and respect I've gained at the Capitol these past 8 years so our voice remains strong and clear on the needs of our area and all of rural Oklahoma.
Kevin Woody (R)
I feel like the people in this district haven't had a really great spokesperson at the Capitol to keep them well informed, to fight for their funding to stimulate our economy. And our rural development needs to be enhanced throughout the region where we're not losing our young people going to the big city and stay here locally where they grew up and went to high school.
Warren Hamilton (R)
I am running for office because I have to. Every time I see the news there is another instance of government overreach, disregard for the Constitution, and blatant disrespect for “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” All gun control is evil and un-American. 30 million missing from the State treasury isn’t an oversight, it’s a crime, and 5,000 babies legally murdered every year is a slap in the face of God. I kept thinking, “somebody’s got to do something about this!” Why not me? I have as much obligation to do something - the RIGHT thing - as anyone else.
