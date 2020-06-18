Candidates for the District 18 State Representative's Office addressed a number of issues during a candidate forum held at the News-Capital on Thursday night.
District 18 State Rep. David Smith, R-Cabiness Road, in rural Pittsburg County is facing challenges from fellow GOP candidates Brecken Wagner and Brenda Angel, both of McAlester.
They fielded questions covering a variety of subjects prior to the upcoming June 30 Primary Election, when all three will be on the Republican ballot.
Smith said he is constantly working on economic development, including working with the Creek and Choctaw Nations to help bring more jobs to the area.
"That's what I'm continuing to work on, Smith said. While he's said he's working on economic development, he also said he's been able to help people find work.
"When COVID hit, I got with farmers and ranchers. They were able to put people to work."
Wagner said he's been an attorney for 15 years and he decided to run for the office because "I think we need a voice." He said he's worked all over District 18, including in Eufaula and in Coal County.
He said he looks around and sees places such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa growing, while places such as McAlester, Coalgate, Calvin and Eufaula are not.
"I've been representing people for 15 years," Wagner said, saying he's ready to represent the people of District 18 in the state legislature.
Angel said she will review every bill that comes before her and she will vote "no" on any bill that violates an individual's Constitutional right to due process. She also said she will act to protect voters from what she considers dangerous legislation.
Responding to a question about diversifying the state's economy, Smith said he's reached out to larger companies. "We want manufacturing jobs," he said.
Wagner said the state's economy is already diversified, and pointed to companies moving to Tulsa as an example.
"The rest of the state is diversified. We are not," Wagner said, saying he would work to change that.
Angel said "We need to attract businesses to Southeast Oklahoma." She planned to work to help convince more businesses and industries to move to the area. "It's a beautiful place," she said.
Addressing how he would help ensure the voice of rural voters are but ignored by metropolitan lawmakers, Wagner said "It has 100 percent to do with leadership." He maintained he could provide that voice.
Angel said "I would boldly go to the Capitol and stand up for Southeastern Oklahoma. I will stand up for the Constitution."
Smith said "I feel like I've been doing that." He said he's received texts from constituents while on the House floor getting ready to cast a vote, who asked him to vote a certain way on a bill. "I don't know how much more of a voice you can have," he said.
Asked about ensuring the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has enough funding to keep the public, employees and inmates safe, Angel said enough needs to be included in the DOC budget to make sure inmates get the counseling they need.
Smith spoke of the legislature's work on the DOC budget. "We got together and we came up with enough money to fund prisons," he said.
Wagner said "This is all about justice reform." Referring to some drug offenses, he said the state took what was a public health problem and treated it as a criminal problem.
All three candidates said they will continue to support education.
Smith said he received a lot of texts from school teachers and superintendents during the last legislative session, asking him to help override the governor's veto of the budget already approved by legislators. "We did," he said.
Wagner, speaking of his support for education, said "The biggest problem we have is a lack of leadership."
Angel said there should be only one school board per county, which would save the state money that could go for education.
Asked about whether water in Southeastern Oklahoma should stay here or be sold outside the area, Wagner said "We need to take care of ourself first." If it could be sold without hurting ourselves, it might be considered.
Angel said "If there's an abundance and we could sell it, that's OK." First, there should be an assurance there's enough for this area, she maintained.
Smith said "The water we've got in Southeast Oklahoma should stay in Southeast Oklahoma." If we sell to Tulsa or Oklahoma City, they could use water from this area to attract business to their cities, he said. Lots of farmers and ranchers have told him they want our water to stay here, he said.
Asked what they would do to promote unity if elected, Smith said she was pleased with the majority of the recent protest in Tulsa. She said it's important we respect each other and work together as Oklahomans.
Smith said "We promote unity all the time." He said anybody can come into his office and he doesn't see their color or their politics. He also said that he asked that one of his own bills be dropped, that he had been asked to advance by a former police chief, after it drew opposition.
Wagner said "I'll keep being me." He spoke of participating in the recent peaceful protest held in McAlester.
"Peace and kindness and all these things start small," he said.
