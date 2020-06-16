This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for House seats in Districts 17 and 18 answer: What is the biggest issue you hope to address if elected?
DISTRICT 17 HOUSE
Jim Grego
We must get our local economy fully functional again, we can not continue to rely on our Federal Government to continually dump monies into states. This will a very trying time in our state’s history and our legislator as we continue to fund our core services on declining revenue.
Shannon Rowell
Surveying the landscape of this amazing country, founded and built on the Word of God and protected through the ages by brave men and women who have laid down their lives for freedom...freedom to worship...freedom to bear arms...freedom to speak...GUARANTEED rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we acknowledge the desperate state we are in. Our constitutional rights are under attack and government overreach is out of control. We must re-establish our authority given by God to govern ourselves.
DISTRICT 18 HOUSE
Brenda Angel
The destruction of human lives in Oklahoma must be stopped. This vast category ranges from the protection of the precious pre-born to preventing suicide in our teens and veterans; getting help for the abused and the abusers must be a priority. Drug addiction and prevention must be considered and help for those afflicted by this crisis must addressed.
David Smith
With Covid-19, we had an attack on our economy, people who tried to scam others for undeserved benefits, and attempts to take away Constitutional liberties from the people. With this ongoing crisis, I will continue to stand in the gap, protecting Constitutional liberties, defending life, and working with the contacts I've developed over the last two years to help people get help, businesses stay IN business, and work to get our economy growing again.
Brecken Wagner
As the father of a child with special needs, I have come to learn first hand how much you have to fight to get educational and health services for the most vulnerable. We need to focus on services for the young. The one constant we know from years and years of research of disabilities and diseases in children is that the most effective course is early intervention. We need to keep that in mind in all situations and our policies should reflect that as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.