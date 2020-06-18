Candidates running for Pittsburg County court clerk offered what they think is the most important part of the job.
Incumbent Cindy Ledford said keeping records is the primary function and challenger Pam Smith said budgeting is critical as they answered questions Thursday at the McAlester News-Capital’s election forum previewing the June 30 primaries and runoffs.
Smith said she believes budgeting is essential for the office to operate.
“Your office can’t function without a good budget and living within that budget,” Smith said. “Getting enough money to keep the electronics updated all the time, that’s a big issue, and just keeping on track.”
Ledford said budgeting is important, but the office is allowed to keep little of its collections because “we’re basically a collection agency for the state.”
“The main job of the court clerk is keeping the court record so preserving those records is a very important part of our job,” Ledford said.
Ledford opened the forum by saying she has moved the office forward in technology with an electronic jury management system, online payment methods, and digitizing thousands of court records.
She said a Facebook page has helped make the office’s services and information more accessible. Ledford said she has hosted warrant amnesty, an annual passport event, and a court clerk on-the-go event.
Ledford has 24 years’ experience in the office and was first elected in 2006. She said she is proud of the office she has built and the dedication and knowledge of the employees.
“I love my job and I love serving the people of Pittsburg County,” Ledford said. “You deserve to have a dedicated, hard working and experienced court clerk working for you and I am that person.”
Ledford said she has served on boards for Caring Hands Health Care Clinic, PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center and the Pittsburg County Local Service Coalition, as well as a member of the Pittsburg County Trauma Taskforce, and the Stop Substance Abuse Taskforce, and the Pittsburg County Stop Child Abuse Taskforce.
Pam Smith opened by saying she is a livelong Pittsburg County resident and is married with two children and two grandchildren. She said she has a business degree and more than 30 years of business experience.
She said her experience in the office gave her cross-training in several areas and she gained record keeping experience as a business owner.
“I would love the opportunity to be your next court clerk,” Smith said.
Candidates were first asked how the coronavirus pandemic has changed how they think about the court clerk’s office.
“It has definitely changed the way we do things,” Ledford said.
Ledford said the office has asked people to make payments online and by phone, limited contact with the public, and she believes more changes will come in the future.
Smith said the office will have to continue taking precautions and she believes in following guidelines ordered by the state and locally to protect the public.
Candidates were also asked how to ensure transparency in the office.
Ledford said she has an open-door policy and anyone can contact her in-person, by email, and the court clerk’s Facebook page.
“I get messages every day from people saying ‘hey I have a ticket, how can I take care of this or what can I do?’” Ledford said. “Just having the Facebook page and being more transparent to the people, being able to get our information out to people is very important.” She also said providing records to news outlets is important.
Smith agreed providing records to news outlets is vital and the Facebook page is helpful to share information with the public.
She said providing documents upon request — unless those documents are exempted by law — is vital.
“Anyone who comes in for those things, they should be given to them in a timely manner,” Smith said. “All of that is very important.”
Both candidates said archiving records and updating technology are also important for the office to serve the public.
When asked how to improve service, Ledford said she believes in the solid team in place “that make customer service a priority.”
Smith said she hopes to do away with as much paperwork as possible and wants to save taxpayer dollars on staffing and payroll.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
