This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary and runoff elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for Pittsburg County sheriff and county court clerk answer: What other issue do you hope to address if elected?
SHERIFF
Chris Morris
3. The Sheriff is not only a Law Enforcement Officer, but you must also be able to run the Office like a business and find ways to supplement your budget. I have done this by writing over $330,000.00 worth of grants and by starting the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Foundation, which has raised over $200,000.00 to purchase deputies much needed safety equipment. I also got our jail certified as a Federal Holding facility, which generates an average of $40,000.00 a month. I will continue to use my resources to search for grants and raise money, so we can provide you with the best service possible.
Bobby Cox
3. Other focus with equal importance will be the operation of the Jail and management of the inmates. There will be efforts to evaluate each inmate as they are received and determine what is needed to efficiently rehabilitate the inmate. Services such as counseling, basic education needs, work and mentorship programs are programs that have been proven to work. This effort will be based off available resources and staff. This is something that we already do in our state correctional system and will likely have to mimic in our county jail due to changes in law concerning drugs and property.
COURT CLERK
Cindy Ledford
3. As your Court Clerk, I am first and foremost a public servant. As a true public servant, I have organized passport fairs, held a warrant amnesty event and created a social media presence for the office. I have also started a Court Clerk on the Go event where I will be bringing our services, information and resources out to your community or event. When I am re-elected as your Court Clerk, I will work to continue to find innovative ways to make our records, services and information more easily accessible to you.
Pam Smith
3. The last issue I would like to address is the stability in the Court Clerk's office. I will work daily to bring stability to employees by providing a work friendly environment that is courteous to each and every person equally. I will personally address any/all personnel problems, policies and procedures ethically and professionally. I will bring back the necessary stability to the office personnel by keeping the experience in the office therefore using less time training new employees and more time working for you, the voters of Pittsburg County.
