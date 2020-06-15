This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for Wards 1 and 5 answer: What is the biggest issue you hope to address if re-elected?
WARD 1 CITY COUNCIL
Weldon Smith
I will help begin solving McAlester’s most critical issue, a decrepit water-delivery system. Our water plant now produces great water, but our aging water lines are a continual headache. Shifting ground and deteriorating pipes produce multiple breaks almost daily. Inconvenient, but usually only affecting a few citizens. But when a larger pipe breaks, it can drain the system, resulting in McAlester being without water a day or more. A plan is underway to address the major aspects of this problem. I will work to see that our most critical water lines are systematically upgraded as quickly as McAlester’s limited resources permit.
Greg Rock
McAlester has seemingly given up on real economic development. Why haven’t we seen a push for jobs to help sustain this city? Retail jobs are great, but they are not a model for success alone. I would work to help bring non-retail jobs to McAlester so people will want to live and shop here.
We also have to help develop local small businesses because they are the backbone of our community.
These pieces are not currently being serviced and all must be important — not just one at a time.
Real economic development is a balancing act that must be constantly maintained.
WARD 5 CITY COUNCIL
Brian Smith
As most of you know, in ward 5 we are in a run-off. As I look back at the previous election I see how much things have changed in just three months! The greatest Issue facing our city and state is the need to recover from the biggest economic downturn in recent history. The responsibility of moving forward rest squarely on our shoulders! McAlester must have leadership that is willing to make tough calls and do whatever is necessary to see a Swift and sustainable Recovery!
BJ Boatright
City budget and overstaffing. The taxpayers are not being represented. The water treatment plant contract needs to be looked into and to see if the city is losing money. We need more police officers, more firefighters and less city management positions. City government’s number one asset is our city employees and yet they are mismanaged. Reducing the number of employees doing the same job will allow for hiring more personnel in public safety and critical needs positions plus allow employees to be paid better. Budgeting could be better used on our streets, water and sewer or a more direct benefit to residents, especially Ward 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.