This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary elections. Election day is June 30.
Candidates for State House seats in Districts 17 and 18 answer: Why are you running?
DISTRICT 17 HOUSE
Jim Grego
Two years ago when HD-17 became an empty seat I made the decision to fill this seat, Rural Oklahoma didn’t seem to have a say in OKC, I felt I could be that voice. With my involvement with Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Latimer County Conservation District, Oklahoma Conservation Commission and West End Fire Dept, I witnessed program after program being underfunded with the benefits going to our metro areas. Two years ago I began laying the groundwork for a successful legislative career, my desire is to build upon this groundwork to be an ever more successful legislator.
Shannon Rowell
God told me to be salt and light! I love God, my family and my country and I will do my part to ensure that future generations will grow up in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
DISTRICT 18 HOUSE
Brenda Angel
We need responsible legislators in office. The time for playing house has ended. Irresponsible legislators are a danger to our liberties. It is time to elect people who will write Bills that make a difference and better the lives of Oklahomans. I will do the legal and constitutional research to author and co-author legislation that will protect the rights of Oklahomans.
David Smith
I am running for a second term because my oath that I took when I joined the US Army: "To defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic" hasn't ended. Now more than ever with Covid and the changing world, we must have lawmakers who know the right balance in protecting our Constitution and freedoms, protect life, protect our communities, work to get our economy on track, and families to have jobs and security, and for our kids to access great education so all of us, this generation and next, have the ability to still pursue the American Dream.
Brecken Wagner
I decided to run because as a citizen who lives in this district I was frustrated at the lack of any voice, any tone of leadership from our district. Oklahoma is growing yet District 18 and Southeast Oklahoma for that matter are being left behind. I don't want our district to be just another "yes" vote for anything that Oklahoma City and Tulsa want. I want to see new business and industry and opportunity come to our communities as well. I know I can be that voice.
