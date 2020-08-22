Oklahoma State District 7 Senator Larry Boggs and challenger Warren Hamilton answer questions ahead of the Aug. 25 Republican Primary Runoff Election. The winner will face Democratic candidate Jerry Donathan in the Nov. 3 General Election.
1. What will be your top priority if you win the runoff?
BOGGS: I want to work with Senate leadership and others to ensure that Southeast Oklahoma has a voice in the plans to get the economy back on track. COVID hit us hard but we will get this economy going again.
HAMILTON: End abortion. We cannot continue to invoke God's blessing on Oklahoma while we legally murder over 5,000 of innocent pre-born boys and girls each year. Life begins at conception. From that moment, the baby is a real and unique person who is entitled to equal protection under the law. Our Constitution guarantees that no person will be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of the law. I will not compromise on our Second Amendment right, which is the defender of every other right.
2. What will you do to promote economic diversity in our area?
BOGGS: Transportation and education are the key to growing and diversifying our economy on Southeast Oklahoma. We have to make sure that we have reliable transportation infrastructure so that our local businesses are able to get their goods to market. Just as important as solid infrastructure we need a strong education system. It helps develop our next generation to be the educated workforce that will be able to handle any challenge. It also is important to businesses that we recruit to grow jobs here. Businesses and families that look to move to a new area always check the school system to make sure their children will have the best opportunities.
HAMILTON: Our economy will flourish when we eliminate needless government regulations choking small businesses and agriculture. We have several untapped revenue streams that are not flowing due to protectionist regulations. We should be processing our own forest products and beef right here in Southeast Oklahoma.
Forrest products are processed out of state; why? Every slaughterhouse in our district is booked 12 months out and most are no longer taking orders. We should open new slaughterhouses, but protectionist regulations, paid for by the packers, prevent all but the wealthiest from entering this field.
Beef producers don’t get a fair price for our cattle because regulations favor big packers over the independent producers. Meanwhile, beef prices have soared for the consumer.
3. What will you do to improve infrastructure in our area?
BOGGS: Many don’t know, but since I have been in the Senate we have greatly improved the infrastructure of our state bridges when many were on the verge of collapse. We are now a top 10 state for structural integrity for bridges. This was a much-needed improvement that will help commerce in Southeast Oklahoma.
HAMILTON: In every area of the state budget there is usually a better way to use our money more effectively. The recent "improvements" to Highway 69 have made it harder for local residents and travelers to patronize Highway 69 businesses and easier for through traffic to keep on moving, funneling money away from our area. They're our roads, and they exist to make our lives easier and facilitate commerce, not provide contractors with a livelihood.
