“It’s not the reason for the season, but it sure is fun,” said Sam Wampler when describing his annual Easter egg event set for Saturday at his McAlester dealership.
Wampler said approximately 500 Easter baskets are being prepared by his staff and volunteers to be handed out during a drive-thru event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford located at 720 S. George Nigh Expy. in McAlester.
“Normally we have a huge shindig but due to COVID, this year, we invited the Easter bunny to come down here," said Wampler. "The Easter bunny will be out here in front and as the kids come by, we’ll have a basket and he’ll be able to hand it to them and smile and wave.”
Wampler said his goal is then for somebody inside the car to get a photo with their child and the Easter bunny waving in the background.
He said with the help from donations by Walmart and the local Pepsi plant, 4,000 eggs filled with candy will be handed out inside the Easter baskets.
“I typically get around 10,000 eggs,” Wampler said. “But we did 4,000 because we just did baskets this year.”
The baskets will also include different items such as pictures, books, and games, according to Wampler.
Wampler said members from 831 ministries and the Rainbow Girls came to help make baskets as well.
Last year, Wampler said due to COVID, Easter baskets were delivered to children’s homes across McAlester by four teams consisting of a driver, a navigator, an Easter bunny, and an assistant.
“We’re looking forward to being able to do bounce houses and have the band back and have big events again” said Wampler. “We’re hoping to do some normal with this.”
Wampler said he is thankful for the support he has received from the community.
“We’re so thankful for the businesses that participated in this and look forward for the kids to be able to see the Easter bunny again,” said Wampler.
The city of Wilburton will also being hosting Saturday its fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Rosebure Park located on Blair Avenue in Wilburton.
According to the city of Wilburton, more than 2,500 eggs, along with several grand prize eggs, will be placed through the park.
Children will be split into separate age groups up arrival, according to the city. Children are asked to bring their own baskets to the event.
McAlester’s First Free Will Baptist Church will also be hosting an Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. at 410 Broken Feather Lane in McAlester. All children in the fifth grade and younger are welcome.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
