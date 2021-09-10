Education spotlight: McAlester High School teacher Rachel Morris

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? Winning Teacher of the Year for a second time is truly an amazing honor. I feel very humbled to be only the second teacher in McAlester to ever repeat this accomplishment. When they announced through the video that I had won, I was in shock! I believe the reason I won this award is that my passion for teaching is evident to those around me. They see the effort I put into my craft and recognize my contributions to help our district, teachers, and students.
Why is the accomplishment important to you? This accomplishment is incredibly important to me because it starts with a nomination from my fellow teachers at the high school. There is nothing more humbling than being recognized by those that fully understand the pressures and joys this profession brings. It means the world to me that my colleagues wanted me to represent them as Teacher of the Year.
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? The process is a little rigorous after the initial nomination. As part of our Teacher of the Year selection, all candidates at each building site write 3 essays covering topics like explaining my philosophy of education, an accomplishment I'm proud of, & my message as Teacher of the Year. Those essays are read by a committee of McAlester teachers. After they score the essays independently, the finalists are chosen. A team of teachers then interview the finalists and select a winner. In McAlester, the expectation is that if you are the District Teacher of the Year, you apply at the state level competition. The first step of that competition is to submit an application that includes obtaining letters of recommendation and submitting seven different essays covering a wide range of education topics.
What plans do you have for the future? My plans for the future are to continue to grow as an educator. I love teaching! I hope each year I become a better teacher than I was the year before. Beyond that, I love traveling, so I hope I can continue to visit new places during school breaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.