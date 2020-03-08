Education spotlight: Christy Morgan

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
I completed my bachelor’s degree in education in 4 years while raising 2 small children and working part time. I graduated from East Central University in 2003. In 2018, I decided to go back to college to obtain my masters in Special Education Administration. I graduated with a 4.0 GPA in a year and half.
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
These accomplishments are important to me because I’m proof that people with learning disabilities can be successful. I have dyslexia, however it helps me relate to my students. When my students tell me that it’s hard for them, I let them know that I understand, but it’s still obtainable with effort and they just have to try harder and work longer. I also try to help them understand that we all have our strengths as well as our weaknesses.
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
To me, my greatest accomplishments are my three children. My oldest son, Zayne, is 21 and works on pipelines. My middle child, Zachary, is 17 and plays basketball, baseball and football. My baby girl, Morgan, is 12. She is a three-time state gymnast.
What plans do you have for the future?
My future plan is to become a Special Ed. Director and maybe obtain my doctrine in education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.