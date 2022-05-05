WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College will offer a lifeguard training course May 14-15 in Wilburton.
There are two components to the course, including an online portion that must be completed by May 13 and a two-day in person class on May 14 and 15. No textbooks are required.
Loran Mayes will teach the course and it will be available for students with two different goals. Students who want to receive college credit for the course will enroll in HPER 2121 for $226.40 and will earn one college credit. If a participant doesn’t need college credit and only wants the lifeguard certification, the student can enroll in the course as a community education class at a cost of $150. Community education classes must be paid for in advance at the Business Office (Library Building 119).
Each student will have to pass the entrance exam at the start of the in-person class before they will be allowed to proceed. In addition to the training on Saturday and Sunday, the student will also have to pass an in-water skills test and a written test at the completion of the course.
Students who wish to enroll can contact an academic adviser by visiting the Enrollment Center (first floor of the Library) or calling 918-465-1771. For additional information about the course, contact Mayes at lmayes@eosc.edu or 580-318-4240.
