WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College will host its annual Halloween Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 28. Adults and children of all ages are invited to come enjoy free games and trunk or treat provided by many of Eastern’s student organizations, faculty divisions and staff departments. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and participate in the Boo Parade.
Trunk or treat and games will be set up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the E.E. Tourtellotte Student Center at the Wilburton campus. Registration for the Boo Parade begins at 5:45 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:00 p.m. Parade winners will be announced in a variety of age brackets. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the carnival will take place in the Goddard Building.
The family-friendly environment will provide a safe place for local children to celebrate the holiday.
