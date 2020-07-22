WILBURTON — Career flexibility and increased earning potential are only two of the benefits of earning a business degree. Whether you’re just starting out or working toward a promotion, Eastern Oklahoma State College offers a variety of business options to serve today’s ever-growing global marketplace.
“Business students at Eastern can expect to take a wide range of subjects that will make them marketable in many different industries and careers,” said Brenda Strange, dean of Eastern’s Business Division. “Graduates in the business administration degree program are extremely versatile and prepared to either enter the workforce or move on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, entrepreneurship, marketing or management. In a relatively small amount of time, this degree can help open doors and build essential skills for the workplace.”
Eastern also offers an associate degree in computer information systems with specialties in software development, forensics and business. Students learn how to develop websites, create and manage databases, understand computer networking, and code in languages like JavaScript and C++.
Both the business administration and computer information systems degrees are available in an in-person format or completely online.
Strange said Eastern also offers a computer science coding certificate that only requires four courses to complete.
“Students can complete a coding certificate by completing courses in logic and algorithms, beginning and advanced C++ and JavaScript,” Strange said. “As technology continues to advance, learning coding skills can be an excellent way to change career paths or boost your resume in a short amount of time.”
There are also two student organizations affiliated with the Business Division, including the Business Club and Phi Theta Kappa honor society. Strange said community service is an important part of students’ overall educational experience.
“Two of our largest student-led events on campus are the Voter Registration Drive and Christmas Toys for Tots campaign,” Strange said. “Service opportunities not only help students build skills and meet new people, but they can also help lead students into a career path for their future. We feel community service is an important part of a student’s experience at Eastern.”
For more information on Eastern’s Business Division, contact Strange at bstrange@eosc.edu or 918-465-1745.
