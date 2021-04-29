Eastern’s 2021 Sapphire Ball raises more than $27,000 for student scholarships

EOSC | Submitted photoEastern President Dr. Janet Wansick (far left) gathers with honorees at the 2021 Sapphire Ball. Honorees include (from left to right) Sam Wampler of Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford, President’s Community Spirit Award; Kerri Jones and Stephenie Ingram, Distinguished Alumnus Award; Marci O’Donley, J.C. Hunt Award for Staff Excellence; and Heather Spiegel, President’s Excellence in Teaching Award.