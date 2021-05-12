WILBURTON — Despite the challenges they faced to complete their education during a global pandemic, 220 Eastern Oklahoma State College students have earned their associate degree or certificate this year.
Eastern’s 2021 graduates listed by county include:
OKLAHOMA
Atoka County
Hope AnnaLynn Angel, Atoka - (A.A.) General Studies
Brenton J. Beck, Atoka - (A.A.) General Studies
Kylie B. Bowen, Atoka - (A.A.) General Studies
Cole E. Broughton, Atoka - (A.S.) Health, Physical Education & Recreation
Taylor J. Chambers, Atoka - (A.S.) Agriculture Economics
Ryan McKenzie Walker, Atoka - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Tracy L. Whatley, Atoka - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Hadleigh L. Workman, Caney - (A.S.) Agriculture Education
Bryan County
Christian H. McGowan, Bokchito - (A.S.) Criminal Justice
Viktoria K. Buck, Colbert - (A.S.) Life Science
Cade G. Buchanan, Durant - (A.A.) General Studies
Caddo County
Baylee Rae Nix, Carnegie - (A.S.) Agriculture Economics
Canadian County
Tanner Wayne Stevens, Yukon - (A.S.) Animal Science
Carter County
Avery D. Hoggard, Ratliff City - (A.S.) Agronomy
Choctaw County
Kallie L. Clifton, Soper - (A.S.) Agriculture Economics
Cleveland County
Curren ReAnn Bailey, Moore - (A.S.) Agriculture Education
Yanene I. Meza, Moore - (A.A.) Pre-Elementary Education
Madelyn P. Compton, Norman - (A.S.) Life Science
Coal County
Jacklyn N. Davis, Coalgate - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Austin J. Lambert, Coalgate - (A.A.) General Studies
Creek County
Mikayla Babcock, Mannford - (A.A.) General Studies
Delaware County
Benton Denny, Jay - (A.S.) Animal Science
Colten Dale, Watts - (A.S.) Animal Science
Garfield County
Seth D. Gray, Drummond - (A.S.) Life Science
Wyatt M. Gray, Drummond - (A.A.) General Studies
Grady County
Kayla S. Beil, Chickasha - (A.A.) General Studies
Haskell County
Ciara D. Clark, Stigler - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Emery L. Martin, Stigler - (A.S.) Animal Science
Susan M. Robison, Stigler - (A.A.S.) Nursing
George A. Stilwell, Stigler - (A.S.) Criminal Justice COP
Nathan Wingo, Stigler - (A.S.) Criminal Justice COP
Hughes County
Angelica Ann Beck, Holdenville - (A.A.S.) Meat Processing & Food Safety, (A.S.) Agriculture Communication and (A.S.) Food Science
Elizabeth L. Brewer, Stuart - (A.S.) Life Science
Ashley Kay Brown, Stuart - (A.S.) Life Science
Stormie M. Shores, Stuart - (A.S.) Life Science
Brayden C. Putman, Wetumka - (A.A.) General Studies
Kingfisher County
Keegan Riley Hertensen, Cashion - (A.S.) Agriculture Education, (A.S.) Agriculture Communication and (A.S.) Animal Science
Latimer County
Doralynn D. Cox, Panola - (A.A.) General Studies
Madison Jade Clark, Red Oak - (A.A.) General Studies
Kelsey Deon Hunter, Red Oak - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Kylie M. Jolley, Red Oak - (A.A.) Pre-Elementary Education
Coby J. Ober, Red Oak - (A.A.) Enterprise Development-General Studies
Chloe Calista Treannie, Tuskahoma - (A.A.) General Studies
Morgan L. Arledge, Wilburton - (A.A.) Mass Communication
Jordan A. Bailey, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Rachael Belisle, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Helen M. Bevilacqua, Wilburton - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Jewellena Boyett, Wilburton - (A.S.) Horticulture
Crystal A. Caldwell, Wilburton - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Kelsey Rae Chance, Wilburton - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Joslyn R. Crocker, Wilburton - (A.A.) Pre-Elementary Education
Skyler K. Curtis, Wilburton - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Michele Le' Evans, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Vilma B. Higginbotham, Wilburton - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
Ellen M. Jeffrey, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Courtney Jones, Wilburton - (A.S.) Horticulture
Michelle Jones, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Sandra J'Lynn Karstens, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Jaycee J. Kitchell, Wilburton - (A.S.) Life Science
Cynthia M. Milligan, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Jennifer S. Montana, Wilburton - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Michael Thomas Moore, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies and (A.S.) Business Administration
Montanna R. Patzack, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies and (A.S.) Life Science
Hannah Posey, Wilburton - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
Ethan Ray Robertson, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Alejandro Rosales Camacho, Wilburton - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
Victor H. Schulze, Wilburton - (A.A.S.) Ranch Management-Stocker Operations
Allison Nicole Sellers, Wilburton - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
Kylee R. Taylor, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Mikayla Vandaveer, Wilburton - (A.A.) General Studies
Ward Scott Vinson, Wilburton - (A.S.) Life Science
LeFlore County
Meagan E. Pilkington, Heavener - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Carson J. Cheek, Howe - (A.A.) General Studies
Haley E. Stone, Muldrow - (A.A.S.) Meat Processing & Food Safety
Cassidy J. Ward, Panama - (A.S.) Life Science
Graclyn B. Young, Poteau - (A.A.) General Studies
Ciara S. Johnson, Shady Point - (A.S.) Animal Science and (A.S.) Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Jaydin A. Harper, Talihina - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Amanda L. Johnson, Talihina - (A.A.) General Studies
Keith G. Lickly, Talihina - (A.S.) Business Administration
Logan Christopher Cole Rose, Talihina - (A.S.) Health, Physical Education & Recreation
Madison Riley Wall, Talihina - (A.S.) Life Science
Kristen Brown, Wister - (A.S.) Food Science
Marshall County
Tiffani J. Henry, Kingston - (A.S.) Life Science
McClain County
Ryan L. Stockton, Purcell - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
McCurtain County
Alissa L. Kindred, Bethel - (A.S.) Agriculture Economics
Brian C. Buchanan, Broken Bow - (A.A.) General Studies
Jacey D. Buchanan, Broken Bow - (A.A.) Child Development
Haleigh M. Converse, Broken Bow - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Mikayla A. Dennis, Broken Bow - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
Sarah N. Jackson, Broken Bow - (A.A.) Pre-Elementary Education
Marissa A. Johnson, Broken Bow - (A.S.) Forestry
Dillon W. Jordan, Broken Bow - (A.S.) Wildlife Ecology
Krystin Riley Klein, Broken Bow - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
JonAnne Walters, Broken Bow - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Bergandy N. Holt, Haworth - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
Rita Jordan Allen, Idabel - (A.A.) General Studies
Princes'Sai Emma Jewel Johns, Idabel - (A.A.) General Studies
Justin L. Lecrone, Idabel - (A.S.) Life Science
Tayeh C. Shoals, Idabel - (A.A.) General Studies
Stephanie R. Talley, Idabel - (A.A.S.) Nursing
James Roy Cash, Valliant - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
McIntosh County
Drake E. Erickson, Checotah - (A.S.) Business Administration
Brandye Anne Duke, Eufaula - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Muskogee County
Baylee A. Highfill, Muskogee - (A.A.) General Studies
Nowata County
Morgen M. Bellar, Lenapah - (A.A.) General Studies
Oklahoma County
Kason G. Cathey, Jones - (A.S.) Animal Science and (A.S.) Food Science
Ottawa County
Nicholas D. Sizemore, Afton - (A.S.) Life Science
Pittsburg County
Gabriel T. Gibson, Blocker - (A.S.) Life Science
Pamela J. Latham, Canadian - (A.S.) Horticulture
Te'a L. Vail, Canadian - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Regina Ann Byrd, Haileyville - (A.S.) Business Administration
Tanner R. Arnold, Hartshorne - (A.A.) General Studies
Taylor Daniels, Hartshorne - (A.A.) General Studies
David A. Ledbetter, Hartshorne - (A.A.) General Studies
Eduardo D. Walker, Hartshorne - (A.S.) Business Administration
Jaylin E. McBride, Indianola - (A.A.) General Studies
Jill C. Weaver, Kiowa - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Zachary Butler, Krebs - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Chandler Peckio, Krebs - (A.A.) General Studies
Alyssa M. Pemberton, Krebs - (A.S.) Life Science
Ravyn Allphin, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Leah Back, McAlester - (A.A.) Psychology/Sociology
Cami B. Barlow, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Summer Nicole Bicknell, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Tabitha A. Bradford, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Madelyn G. Burks, McAlester - (A.A.) Pre-Elementary Education
Madeline R. Camp, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Jordyn Cook, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Thomas T. Davis, McAlester - (A.S.) Business Administration
Tien Q. Do, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Jake M. Edwards, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Jax A. Franklin, McAlester - (A.S.) Health, Physical Education & Recreation
Jesus A. Gaytan, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Jessica Graham, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Paige S. Grimes, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Lauren E. Harbin, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Sienna R. Hooser, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Ashley L. Howard, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Thomas Irish, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Easten C. James, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Alton L. Jones II, McAlester - (A.S.) Life Science
Misty D. Jones, McAlester - (A.S.) Criminal Justice
Jacob T. Lane, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Kristen D. Lane, McAlester - (A.A.) English
Ali R. Leding, McAlester - (A.A.) Mass Communication
Shane E. Leggett, McAlester - (A.S.) Life Science
Nichole D. Lewis, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Emerald Lynn, McAlester - (A.A.) History/Political Science
Emily Medrano, McAlester - (A.A.) Enterprise Development-General Studies
Holly M. R. Parker, McAlester - (A.A.) Enterprise Development-General Studies
Jakeb Parker, McAlester - (A.S.) Agriculture Education
Jodie Pool, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Daniel S. Quinton, McAlester - (A.S.) Criminal Justice
Jacob R. Rattan, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Angelo Robert Rivers II, McAlester - (A.S.) Criminal Justice COP
Aubrey D. Russell, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Divina Rose Q. Santos, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Bailey M. Sissom, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Kara B. Smith, McAlester - (A.A.) Enterprise Development-General Studies
Makayla J. Smith, McAlester - (A.A.) Pre-Elementary Education
Phoebe A. Smith, McAlester - (A.S.) Business Administration
Robert W. Spaulding, McAlester - (A.S.) Business Administration
Shea I. Stowers, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Hallie A. Sutterfield, McAlester - (A.S.) Life Science
Jenna B. Swboni, McAlester - (A.A.) Pre-Elementary Education
Ashlee N. Tidwell, McAlester - Child Development Certificate
Ashley Todd, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Tan Truong, McAlester - (A.S.) Physical Science, (A.S.) Mathematics and Computer Coding Certificate
Shanna Twyman, McAlester - Child Development Certificate
Nicholas R. Verner, McAlester - (A.S.) Business Administration
Megan Nicole Vieux, McAlester - (A.A.S.) Nursing and (A.A.) General Studies
Nikki M. Walling, McAlester - (A.A.) Child Development
Landon Waters, McAlester - (A.S.) Criminal Justice
Hunter L. Whitaker, McAlester - (A.A.) General Studies
Sandra M. Timmons, Pittsburg - (A.A.) Child Development
Crystal L. Hollingsworth, Quinton - (A.A.) General Studies
Kaylee D. Orr, Quinton - (A.A.) General Studies
Alyssa Ashlee Osborn, Savanna - (A.A.) General Studies
Pontotoc County
Nolan A. Feazle, Ada - (A.S.) Agriculture Economics
Jacob T. Savage, Ada - (A.A.) General Studies
Alexis Hise, Stonewall - (A.S.) Agriculture Education
Pushmataha County
Kyler C. Gee, Antlers - (A.A.S.) Ranch Management-Stocker Operations
Stacy L. McCarty, Antlers - (A.S.) Business Administration
Kammye A. Thain, Antlers - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Colten Bell, Clayton - (A.S.) Forestry
Christian L. Scarberry, Clayton - (A.A.) Music
Amanda R. White, Clayton - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
Hannah M. Brown, Rattan - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Mattie K. Henry, Tuskahoma - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Rogers County
David E. Sandlin, Owasso - (A.S.) Business Administration
Sequoyah County
Tee Jay Trotter, Vian - (A.S.) Agriculture Education
Tulsa County
Cole M. Disney, Broken Arrow - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Jonathan W. Moore, Broken Arrow - (A.A.) Mass Communication
John D. Miller, Sand Springs - (A.A.) General Studies
ARKANSAS
Karson A. Coffee, Bentonville - (A.A.) General Studies
Rebekah Rose O'Neal, Elkins - (A.S.) Agriculture Economics and (A.S.) Animal Science
Elisabeth P. Abeyta, Fort Smith - (A.A.) General Studies
Jeremy Chapman, Fort Smith - (A.A.S.) Respiratory Therapy
David W. McCroskey IV, Springdale - (A.A.) General Studies
Keely D. Harrelson, Springdale - (A.S.) Agriculture Education and (A.S.) Animal Science
COLORADO
Bryce David Matthews, Parker - (A.A.) General Studies
MISSISSIPPI
Jacob Johnson, Ruth - (A.S.) Animal Science
MISSOURI
Holly M. R. Sinning, Mannsfield - (A.S.) Pre-Veterinary Medicine
OHIO
Nicholas J. Wimmers, Oregonia - (A.S.) Computer Information Systems-Forensics
TEXAS
Jeb G. Jenkins, Amarillo - (A.A.) General Studies
Krystina S. Cabrera, Bells - (A.A.) General Studies
Rolando Riza Jr, Eagle Pass - (A.A.) General Studies
Jordan Hamilton, Fate - (A.A.) General Studies
Alauna Moore, Fort Worth - (A.A.) General Studies
TiJanae’ Simmons, Houston – (A.S.) Business Administration
Lauren J. Freeman, Joshua - (A.A.) General Studies
Deja L. Williams, Manvel - (A.S.) Life Science
Jaylann Myles, Mesquite - (A.S.) Life Science
Triphornia Rutendo Mubaiwa, Pflugerville - (A.A.S.) Nursing
Julian Corinne Cowley, The Colony - (A.A.) General Studies
WASHINGTON
Andrew A. Walling, Castle Rock - (A.S.) Business Administration
INTERNATIONAL
Lucas Teixeira, Bela Vista, Brazil - (A.S.) Business Administration
Dawson Walters, Toronto, Ontario, Canada - (A.A.) General Studies
Florian Ouaddour Mehana, Fresnes, France - (A.S.) Business Administration
