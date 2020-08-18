WILBURTON — While the global need for professionals in the science, technology, engineering and math fields (STEM) continues to increase, so does the cost to earn these degrees at a four-year university. Earning an associate degree in one of the STEM fields at a community college is an affordable option for students.
Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Science and Mathematics Division offers associate degrees in life science, mathematics and physical science. A number of foundational courses are also available for students interested in pursuing educational pathways in pre-professional degree programs such as veterinary medicine, dental, pharmacy, physical and occupational therapy or radiologic technology.
“Two of the major advantages of Eastern, and community colleges in general, are the affordability and value of beginning in an associate degree program,” said Dr. Andrea Green, dean of the Science and Mathematics Division. “By starting at Eastern, students can set themselves up for success with high quality foundational courses in smaller class sizes and a significantly reduced cost for the first two years.”
Green said students experience exceptional learning opportunities in Eastern’s STEM programs. The coursework allows students to acquire the content knowledge, laboratory skills, and critical thinking abilities to successfully transfer to university-level programs.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts overall employment in the economy to increase by 7.4 percent between 2016 and 2026, while jobs in STEM fields are expected to grow by 10.8 percent. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, college-educated STEM job holders earn between 29 and 39 percent more per hour than non-STEM employees with the same education level.
“If you’re interested in any area of science and math, this is a high-demand industry with tremendous career opportunities,” Green said. “With strong advising, supportive faculty and effective tutoring resources, our graduates are well prepared for their next steps at a four-year college or university.”
For more information on Eastern’s Science and Mathematics Division, contact Green at agreen@eosc.edu or 918-465-1763.
