WILBURTON — The Eastern Oklahoma State College nursing program has once again been recognized as one of the top associate nursing degree (ADN) programs in the region.
NursingProcess.org has listed Eastern as the No. 7 ADN program in the Southwest Region, in a ranking which includes 268 nursing programs. The program is also ranked No. 1 among colleges in Oklahoma.
“We are thrilled that Eastern’s nursing program continues to receive national recognition for its quality of instruction, student success and other factors,” said Gina Bullock, director of nursing at Eastern. “The credit truly goes to our hardworking students and amazing faculty and staff who care so deeply about training the next generation of nurses.”
The No. 7 ranking was determined based on four factors, including graduates’ NCLEX-RN pass rates, academic quality, the institution’s reputation and affordability. NursingProcess.org is an independent educational resources provided for and maintained by passionate educators and healthcare professionals.
The Eastern Division of Health Sciences offers an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree (AAS) in Wilburton, McAlester and Idabel. Students who complete this degree are eligible to take the examinations necessary to qualify for licensure as a Registered Nurse (RN). There is also an optional track available for students who are Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) or EMT - Paramedics.
For information on how to apply for Eastern’s nursing program visit eosc.edu/nursing. Applications are now being accepted through Feb. 15 for the 2021-2020 academic year.
