Eastern Oklahoma State College named six Outstanding Graduates for the Class of 2020. These students would have been honored during the college’s commencement ceremony, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One graduate from each of the six college divisions is selected each year for the honor.
The 2020 Outstanding Graduates include Tanner Wofford of Allen, Okla., Agriculture Division; Jayden Freeman of Clayton, Okla., Behavioral and Social Science Division; Jude Ebingha, of Lagos, Nigeria, Business Division; Jaleah Taylor of Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Emily Hoffman of McAlester, Okla., Nursing Division; and Monte Alton Busby Jr. of McAlester, Okla., Science and Mathematics Division.
Wofford graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with an associate degree in agricultural economics and a near-perfect grade point average. He is a Regents Academic Scholar, the top scholarship awarded to an Eastern student. Wofford also was named to the President’s Honor Roll twice. During his time at Eastern, Wofford was an active member of the Aggie Club, Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and the Agriculture Ambassador Leadership Program. He was an integral part of the Soils Judging Team. Tanner is the son of Shawn and Shannon Wofford of Allen. He plans to attend Oklahoma State University this fall where he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in rangeland management.
Freeman graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with an associate degree in criminal justice. He maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the President’s Honor Roll three times. Jayden is the son of Larry and Tammy Freeman. He will attend the University of Central Oklahoma and pursue a bachelor’s degree with the intent to become a police officer.
Ebingha graduated in the top ten percent of his class with an associate degree in business administration and an overall 3.967 grade point average. He was named to the President’s Honor Roll twice and to the Dean’s Honor Roll once. At Eastern, Ebingha was an active member of the Business Club, the Math and Science Club, and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry. He is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. Ebingha has also completed many hours of community service during his time at Eastern, including helping with the Honors backpack program at the Wilburton Elementary School, PTK’s Toys for Tots Christmas program, voter registration drive, and the Trunk or Treat. He also served as a math tutor and mentored local high school students. Jude is the son of Slyvanus and Veronica Ebingha of Lagos, Nigeria. Jude is the oldest of six children and the first of his family to come to the United States. He plans to pursue both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting.
Taylor graduated in the top 10 percent of her class while earning an associate degree in mass communication. She has earned a 4.0 overall grade point average. She was named to the President’s Honor Roll three times and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society where she served as an officer. During her time at Eastern, Taylor was active in the Photo Club, Eastern Statesman and was a member of the women’s soccer team. Jaleah is the daughter of Romeo and Tanya Taylor of Grand Bahama. She plans to attend a four-year university to further her education in the field of marketing and communications.
Busby graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with an associate degree in life science and a 3.9 overall grade point average. At Eastern, Busby was a member of the 2020 All-Oklahoma Academic Team. Busby is a recipient of the Sapphire Scholarship. He has been named three times to the President’s Honor Roll and once to the Dean’s Honor Roll, while also serving as an officer of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and an officer of the Math and Science Club. Monte is the son of Monte Busby Sr. and Charmion Busby of McAlester, Okla. He will pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology with a chemistry minor at East Central University.
Hoffman graduated with an associate of applied science degree in nursing and an overall 3.7 grade point average. While at Eastern, Hoffman served as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, the National Honor Society and the Oklahoma Indian Honor Society. She was also named to the President’s Honor Roll once and to the Dean’s Honor Roll three times. Emily is the daughter of DeWayne and Lisa Hoffman. She has accepted a position with the McAlester Regional Health Center and also plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northeastern State University.
