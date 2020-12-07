WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Music Department continued its 94th annual Candlelighting program tradition with a virtual performance this year due to COVID-19. Video of the program is available on Eastern’s website at eosc.edu.
This year’s program “His Light Still Shines” features performances by the Eastern Choir and Eastern Expressions. The Choir was directed by Wayne Vogt and Cheryl Wood-Myers served as the accompanist. Zana Johnson-Ebingha directed the Eastern Expressions, with Maria Martinez serving as assistant director.
Students and community members involved in the production include Joslyn Crocker, Janice Forwoodson, Ryley Labor, Sara Martinez, Hannah Posey, Elton Baird, Triston Boling, Maurice Hawthorne, of Wilburton; Caden Phillips of Tuskahoma; and Kye Browner of Hugo.
The annual Candlelighting program is one of Eastern’s oldest traditions. In an effort to continue the longstanding event, the Music Department decided a virtual event was the safest solution during the current pandemic.
