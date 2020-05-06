Nineteen academically high-achieving students were recently inducted into the national honor society Phi Theta Kappa. No official ceremony was held, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The society was founded in 1918 and is recognized as the official honor society of associate-level institutions and programs. Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is two-fold: recognizing and encouraging academic achievement and providing opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership service and fellowship programming.
Eastern’s Theta Pi chapter upholds this mission by sponsoring a number of events and initiatives to serve their campus and community. These efforts include an annual Toys for Tots campaign and voter-registration drive. In the Fall 2019 semester, the chapter claimed their tenth consecutive victory in a contest among 15 Oklahoma colleges and universities by registering 12.2 percent of Eastern’s in-state student population to vote.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to recognize our new members in person, due to the current circumstances,” said Brenda Strange, chapter advisor and dean of the business division. “However, we are still very proud of each and every one of them. We look forward to seeing those new members who will be returning in the fall and wish the best of luck to those who are graduating this semester.”
Membership is granted by invitation once certain academic qualifications are met. To qualify, students must have completed 12 to 29 hours of coursework towards an associate degree with a cumulative 3.75 grade point average or more than 30 credit hours with a cumulative 3.5 grade point average.
Induction into Phi Theta Kappa empowers these students with a competitive edge. In addition to becoming eligible for over $37 million in scholarship opportunities, they become part of a network of nearly 3 million fellow scholars. Members also enjoy special benefits and discount offers from the organization’s corporate partners such as GEICO and Bank of America.
Members graduating from Eastern are recognized during commencement ceremonies and have their membership noted on their college transcript.
Those inducted this spring include: Rebeccah Barnes, Antlers; Katelyn Blocks, Haileyville; Madelyn Burks, McAlester; Taylor Chambers, Atoka; Karson Coffee, Bentonville, AR; Priscilla Graham, McCurtain; Kally Henson, Angleton, TX; Keely Harrelson, Springdale, AR; Keegan Hertensen, Cashion; Alexis Hise, Stonewall, OK; Avery Hoggard, Ratliff City; Kayla Jean, Quinton; Jacob Johnson, Ruth, MS; Misty Jones, McAlester; Alton Jones II, McAlester; Christian McGowan, Bokchito; Rebekah O’Neal, Elkins, AR; Gracie Roe, Cleveland; Stormie Shores, Stuart; Kara Smith, McAlester; and Hadleigh Workman, Caney.
