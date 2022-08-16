Early voting starting in Runoff Election

Early in-person absentee ballot voting starts Thursday in advance of the upcoming Aug. 23 Primary Runoff Primary Election.
The early voting is set from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-19, then continues from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, in McAlester.
Early voting is available for all voters who are qualified to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 election.
"You do not need to provide a reason or excuse to vote early," said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Items on the ballot for the Aug. 18-20 early voting and on the Aug. 23 Election Day ballots include Republican and Democrat candidate runoffs; a special election in Krebs for an unexpired term for the mayor's office and a $455,000 school bond issue in the Savanna School District,
• Republican ballot — Runoff elections for federal and state offices are on the GOP ballot. It also includes a runoff for the District 3 Pittsburg County commissioners' office between Commissioner Ross Selman and challenger Trent Myers. Only registered Republicans who reside within the county commission's District 3 boundaries are qualified to cast ballots in the commissioners' race.
The Republican ballot includes a runoff between Markwayne Mullin and T.W.Shannon for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate seat being given up by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. It also includes a runoff between Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen for the Republican nomination for the District 2 U.S. House seat. Runoffs are also on the GOP ballot for the Republican nomination for the state office of superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer, state labor commissioner and corporation commissioner.
• Democrat ballot — Democrats' ballot features only one race: A runoff between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger for the party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican James Lankford. Democrats are allowing registered Independent voters to cast ballots in the Democrat's race, Barnes said.
• Krebs ballot — The city of Krebs has a special election for mayor. Tommy Ray Walker, Connie Poole and Chuck Nelms are vying for an unexpired term in the office left vacant by the resignation of then-Mayor Bobby Watkins in mid-May. The election is non-partisan, meaning every qualified voter who resides in Krebs can cast a ballot in the race.
• Savanna Public Schools — The Savanna School District has a $455,000 school bond issue on the ballot. Proceeds would be used for safety and security improvements district-wide, as needed; renovating, repairing, remodeling and/or acquiring equipment at the vocational-agriculture building, as needed; to renovate, repair and/or remodel the restrooms, concessions and pressbox at the football field, as needed, and to acquire maintenance equipment, said Superintendent Richard Peckio.
All registered voters who live within the boundaries of the Savanna School District and who are qualified to vote in the school districts' elections are eligible to vote in the election, Barnes said.
Polling places are set to open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Aug. 23 Runoff Primary Election. Anyone with questions can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.