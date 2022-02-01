Early in-person absentee ballot voting will be held regardless of winter weather conditions, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
The early in-person voting is set from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office on Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4, Barnes said. Early voting is for the election set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the city of McAlester and in the Quinton School District.
Although the National Weather Service is Tulsa is forecasting a significant and dangerous winter storm with ice, sleet and snow accumulations and possible power outages for Thursday, Feb. 3, Barnes said voters who prefer to do so can still cast their early in-person absentee ballots at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101.
"We will be here from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday," Barnes said. "No way will we close."
She said even if there should be a power outage at the Election Board office, it will remain open for the early voting.
"We'll have our laptops charged and we'll be able to process the votes," Barnes said. "If you do get out, be careful."
While there has been a recent surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19, Barnes said those voting by in-person absentee ballot are not required to wear masks or other protective facial coverings.
"We would like for them to, but it's not required," Barnes said. Masks are also recommended for election workers, but are not required, Barnes said. She said some cannot wear masks due to health issues.
McAlester voters in Wards 2 and 4 are casting ballots in city council races in their respective wards, while voters in all six wards can vote on six proposed changes to the McAlester City Charter. Voters in the Quinton School District are casting ballots on a total $3,990,000 school bond issue.
Voters can cast their early in-person absentee ballots only at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101. Early voting is not offered at the regular polling places, which are set to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 a.m on Feb. 8 for Election Day.
Barnes said the Feb. 3 and 4 early in-person voting is open to all voters who are qualified to cast ballots in the elections.
No excuse is needed to vote by early in-person absentee ballot," Barnes said. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board, she noted. Those include local, county, state and federal elections.
Anyone with questions or needing more information can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board Office. It's normally open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Anyone with a question can contact the election board by phoning 918 423-3877 or by going online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
