Early voting outside in GOP Senate Runoff

Early in-person absentee ballot voting in the Runoff Election to determine the GOP's nominee for District 7 State Senate seat is underway outside the Pittsburg County Election Board office in McAlester.
The early in-person voting extends from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21, and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting is being held beneath canopies outside the Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway.
"We're trying to make it as simple as possible and still be safe," said Assistant Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Carla Morris. "As long as people are in the shade, it's pretty cool."
Early voting is in advance of the Republican Primary Runoff between incumbent District 7 State Sen. Larry Boggs, of Red Oak, and challenger Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain, set for Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Whoever wins the GOP runoff between Boggs and Hamilton is set to face Democratic District 7 nominee Jerry Donathan in the Nov. 3 General to determine who wins a four-year term in the District 7 State Senate office.
Any voter qualified to cast a ballot in the GOP runoff can vote by in-person absentee ballot. Proof of identity is required in the form of a valid photo ID issued by federal, state or tribal government or with the free voter identification card the election board issues to every voter. Another option is signing an affidavit and voting by provisional ballot.
