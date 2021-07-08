Ramona Kathleen Robertson, 92, of McAlester, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Northgate Baptist Church with R…