Volunteers with E-Angels are packing bags filled with items for children in need this week — but they've already been helping children for the entire school year.
"We've been helping in the schools since the shutdown in March," said Janet Derichsweiler, who founded the charitable organization.
Even during the period when children were not attending classes in-person earlier this year, E-Angels found a way to help.
"We gave out gift cards for groceries," Derichsweiler said. She said Debbie Ashmore at Mazzio's helped E-Angels arrange for pizza deliveries to children in danger of going hungry during the shutdown that began in March.
"We also gave money to the school technology department for iPads rentals," Derichsweiler said, saying children without iPads have to rent them.
All of the work that E-Angels does for children goes through school counselors or other school personnel at participating schools.
This week E-Angels have been working on one of its major projects.
"We do our cluster bags for children," Derichsweiler said.
E-Angels made changes this year due to COVID-19 regarding how the bags going to children are packed by volunteers.
"What changed is instead of having one big packing day, we're having smaller groups show up," Derichsweiler said. "We're packing every day this week."
Volunteers wear protective facemasks while packing the items at the First Presbyterian Church in McAlester.
Things going into the bags include pants, shirts, socks, underwear, shoes, a blanket, toothbrush, toothpaste, a hairbrush, deodorant, shampoo and a bar of soap. Not all of the items are necessarily in every bag, said Derichsweiler. A lot depends on what a child requests and older ones, such as teens, often have different requests than the younger children.
Gift bags are delivered to the schools by E-Angels, where school personnel distribute them.
"We don't call it a Christmas program," Derichsweiler said, noting that E-Angels provides assistance year-round.
E-Angels currently has projects at schools in McAlester, Krebs and Hartshorne. Anyone with a child attending one of those schools with a child in need of assistance through E-Angels should contact their school, Derichsweiler said.
"There's no cutoff date," she said. E-Angels helps children throughout the school year and works on replenishing and restocking during the summer.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said E-Angels does amazing work.
"I'm so proud to be from McAlester where the community tries to help the kids," Hughes said. Speaking of the work done by E-Angels, Hughes said "They are fabulous.
"They provide for kids who otherwise might not have anything," said Hughes. "It's just amazing."
E-Angels is supported through donations and contributions.
"We're 100 percent funded through the community," Derichsweiler said. With no administrative fees, all of the community donations and contributions go to help the children, she said.
Some were concerned that contributions might fall during the uncertain time of COVID-19, but that hasn't been the case for E-Angels.
"It's unbelievable," Derichsweiler said. "This year we've had more donations than ever. People understand our mission and are able to support us."
Anyone who would like to donate or contribute to E-Angels can send it to: E-Angels, P.O.Box 220 S. Seventh St., McAlester, OK: 74501. Derichsweiler said she prefers monetary donations, so E-Angels can purchase the needed new items for children.
Anyone interested in volunteering or assisting in some other way can also mail her a note at that address, Derichsweiler said.
E-Angels, so devoted to helping children, had its beginnings in helping one child.
"It started when my son, Will, was in kindergarten," Derichsweiler said. "One of his teachers asked me if I could get a coat for a child at the beginning of the year." She said it started at Will Rogers because that's where her children went to school. She and others began helping more children.
She said It started to fade away, but in 2008 Derichsweiler decided to do something more formally, and E-Angels came back stronger than ever.
"That's when we became a 501 (c)(3) non-profit," Derichsweiler said.
How many currently assist with E-Angels?
"I have 176 people on my Angel list who either donate money or 'adopt' a child," Derichsweiler said, referring to those who meet the needs of a particular child.
E-Angel's mission statement is to provide quality in "meeting the needs of Pittsburg County school students anonymously and without judgment."
"We also partner with Shared Blessings and Vicar's Furniture," Derichsweiler said, referring to a project to provide beds to children who need one. E-Angels provides the bedding and comforters for the beds. She estimates around 300 beds have been given to children in the several years the project has been ongoing.
What do the donations, contributions and volunteer help for E-Angels as well as other charitable organizations and events in the McAlester area say about the community?
"I just think we realize we have a lot of kids in need," Derichsweiler said. "The poverty rate is real. People want their donations to stay locally.
"I think our community has a love for each other and by the grace of God we are able to do this. We have a community that cares about the kids."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.