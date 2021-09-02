Dusk Til Dawn Blues Fest returning with outdoor performances

The Annual Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival is returning with outdoor performance this year after holding a virtual event in 2020.
It's set for three days and nights over the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3-5, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in Rentiesville.
Once again the festival is offering three days and nights of ongoing blues music, with a lineup of both electric and acoustic blues artists from across the nation. Music is set to be performed by 30 bands or solo artists on three different outdoor stages, with each day's and night's events set for 5 p.m. through 5 a.m.
With the festival returning to outdoor performances and recent upticks in COVID-19 cases, seating is to be available for either social distancing or sitting close together at all three stages.
Another protocol calls for those entering the festival site to have their temperatures taken remotely at the gate. Those with fevers will not be allowed to come into the festival grounds, organizers said.
Performances will be ongoing on all three stages during the festival.
Performers on Friday, Sept. 3, on the Main Stage include Selby Miner, who holds the event, along with D'Elegantz, Kelvin Drake, aka Mr. Guitar; Johnny Rawls and Butch Mudbone.
Club Stage performers on Friday include Craig Vaughan, CeCe Craig, Derrick E.D. Smith, Cecil Gray, with a jam invitation at 10 p.m., with Lem Shepherd. Selby Minner, J.Rawls and Butch Mudbone also set to perform on the Club Stage.
Back Porch performers Friday include the Weird Wednesday Band, Lem Shepherd, Flody Dry Potsmoke BL, the Wewoka BL Band, and Steve Shrum and Chasin the Blues.
Saturday Main Stage Saturday performers include Minner, Hydramatics, Leon Rollerson, Johnny Rawls, Liil Ed and the Blues Imperials.
Saturday's Club Stage performances include Rusty Traywick, Main McMann and Olevia Jane, Pat Moss and Funkativity, with an invitation to jam from Shepherd. Minner, Lil Ed and Guitar Shorty also set for Club Stage performances.
Also Saturday, Back Porch performers include Puppets, Joann McMillian, Tony Matthews, Harold Aldridge, Pace, Bob Newham, and Bronko and Big Dave Carr.
Sunday Main Stage performers include VOCB Men's, Minner, Walter Taylor III, Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders, Tim Austin Mitchell and Akeem Kemp.
Performing Sunday on the Club Stage are Roger Hurricane Wilson, Sunset Sunsetter, Watermelon Slim, J. Rawls, Lem Shepherd, Minner, Johnie B and
Queen Iretta, Akeem Kemp, Tim Austin and Catfish Mitchell.
Sunday Back Porch performers include Joann McMillian, Griffith Torres, Uncle Bumps, Pat and Mari Ford and the John White Band.
Tickets are $18 a day for adults, with kids admitted free and children's activities offered in the Kids Village at the event.
To get to Rentiesville from McAlester, head north on U.S. Highway 69. After passing under Interstate 40 in Checotah, continue two miles north on Highway 69 and take the Rentiesville exit.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
