Bass player and blues artist Selby Minner did not want to cancel this year's Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival, traditionally held over the Labor Day Weekend in Rentiesville — especially since this year marked the event's 30th anniversary.
"It's been a difficult year," said Selby Minner, noting the impact that COVID-19 has had on musicians, along with everyone else.
Started by her husband and musical companion the late D.C. Minner, Selby Minner has continued the to hold the Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival.
This Labor Day weekend, with the COVID-19 pandemic making an in-person festival impractical, Selby Minner decided to carry on with a virtual event. It will still feature musicians and singers performing over the three-night festival; they just won't be utilizing the usual format.
"I can't really have 2,000 people here," Minner said of the festival site in Rentiesville.
Instead, this Labor Day Weekend's Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival in Rentiesville will be a virtual event — and it's all free for those who want to watch and listen, Minner said.
Billed as coming from "The Juke Joint in Cyberspace," it will once gain feature the McAlester-based Bebe McDaniel Trio as part of the opening night lineup.
The three-night virtual festival will be presented free on YouTube, Facebook and streaming radio, Selby Minner said. Links include: Youtube.com/Rentiesville; on Facebook at OBHOF (for Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame) or on radio at IDL.com. Links to all the sites are on the festival's website at dcminnerblues.com, Selby Minner said.
This weekend's Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival lineup includes 35 different blues artists or bands performing 45 sets over the three evenings, set for Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6. Each evening is set to begin with Radio Tulsa IDL warmup show at 5 p.m., followed by the festival performances, scheduled to start each evening at 6 p.m. and continue until the musicians stop playing.
Minner said this won't be musicians performing from their rooms. She said she hired a professional video and sound company, the Mobile Audio Video Lab, operated by Mark Claybrook.
Performances were pre-recorded either at the blues club in Rentiesville or at an alternate site in Bartlesville.
Minner said she's glad to be welcoming the Bebo McDaniel Trio as past of the lineup once again.
"Bebo's getting stronger and stronger," she said. "He represented us last year at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. There were about 200 bands there. I think it was a good experience."
Minner said she couldn't have held this year's festival without the support of the Oklahoma Arts Council, the Oklahoma Humanities Council and James Hodge Ford.
Through CARES funds obtained by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Humanities Council, she was able to pay the performers, she said.
Although she would have liked to have held the event on the festival grounds, she said she's glad all of their performances will now be on the internet, in what she hopes is a permanent archive.
It will also give those watching a chance to learn the names of the performers, since the names will slow crawl across the bottom of the screen during each performer's set, she said. Minnow said these will be full sets, ranging from 30 minutes to an hour by each performer.
Performances for this year's Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival are set to begin at 6 p.m. nightly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Performers and the cities, states or other locations with which they are associated, include:
Friday, Sept. 4:
• Harold Aldridge Jr., Sallisaw
• Tony Mathews, Checotah, Hollywood, California
• Cecil Gray and Tara, of Elgin
• Knut Ropperstad Shiver Bone, Muskogee Bules Explosion, Norway
• Bronko Cowboy Blues Show, Checotah
• Bebo McDaniel Trio, McAlester
• Homer Johnson, Stretch Moon, Tulsa, Wagoner
• Blackwell Brothers, Harry and Debiie Blackwell, Dunsmuir, California
• Craig Vaughan, Tulsa
• Johnny Preacher Ellis, Tulsa, Dallas
• Dustin Pittsley, Tulsa
• John White, Okmukgee
• Robert Hurricane Wilson, Georgia,
Saturday, Sept. 5:
• Checotah High School Jazz Band, with Jim Davis, Roger Hurricane Wilson, Selby Minner
• D'Elegantz Kenny Diggs, Tulsa, Pennsylvania
• Kelvin Drake Mr. Guitar Band, Oklahoma City
• Frank Ray, Tulsa
• Tim Austin Mitchell Enid, Spain
• Selby Minner Rhode Island, California, Rentiesville; RocknRick Patterson, Kansas City, Missouri
Slick Willie Lawson and Poochie Love, Los Angeles, California; Perkins, Tryon
Watermelon Slim, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Clarksdale, Mississippi
Johnny Rawls, Purvis, Mississippi
John White, Okmulgee
Wonda Macon, Sunset, Oklahoma City
• Leon Rollerson, Tulsa
• Kevin Vaughn
• Back Up Blues Band Dallas
D.C. Minner music, with slide show of Dusk Till Dawn Blues Festival founder D.C. Minner's life
Sunday, Sept. 6:
• Kelvin Drake Mr. Guitar, Oklahoma City
• UNIQUE Gospel Singers, Tulsa
• Mike Kern St Louis Blues, Oklahoma and Bonnie McCoy, St Louis
• Slide show
• Pat Moss with Tony Mathews, Tahlequah, Checotah
• Maurice Allen Lee, Norman, Germany
• Selby Minner and RockinRick Patterson
• Dusk Til Dawn new! CD slide show
• Danny Timms, California, Oklahoma
• Walter Taylor lll, The Doctor, Oklahoma City
• Uncle Bump aka Griffith Torres, Berkeley California,, Austin Texas
• Sir Stanley Griggs, Okmulgee, Kansas City, Kansas; Los Angeles
• Fillmore Slim, New Orleans, San Francisco
• Eric "Little Brother" Walker, Tulsa
• Homer Johnson, Stretch Moon jam
• Roger "Hurricane"Wilson, Georgia
• Miss Blues, Paris, Texas; Oklahoma City
• Johnny Rawls, Purvis, Mississippi
