Drive-through set for Aug. 8 Back to School Bash

Something different is in store for this year's Back to School bash hosted by Shared Blessings — set for Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ.
"This year will be a little different, with a drive-through distribution," said Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker.
Also, this year's free school supply giveaway is set in two sections — one for students attending schools in McAlester and a second for students from around the county and area.
From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the first session will be for students from all McAlester schools, Walker said. Then, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., it's for students attending all area schools outside McAlester.
Both giveaways will be conducted in the parking lot at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ, at 1700 S. Main Street. School supplies will be given to participants by volunteers in the church parking lot.
"Nobody needs to get out of the vehicle," said Walker.
The Back to School Bash is for all students, from pre-K through the 12th grades. No income guidelines or other guidelines are in place, other than kids still need to be with their parents or caregiver in order to get the school supplies. Walker said.
While the supplies are a little different depending on the age or grade the students is in, the giveaway typically includes backpacks filled with things such as folders, glue sticks, pencils, pens, erasers, composition notebooks and spiral notebooks, while younger students' bags usually include items such as crayons and scissors.
Efforts are underway designed to keep things running smoothly.
"The Main and Oklahoma parking lot is pretty big," Walker said. "We will have two lines people will be steered through. There will be signage and the police and Sheriff's Department people will be there. People will be directing traffic."
Walker feels the Back to School Bash is especially important for this school year.
"With the uncertainty this year, it's that much more important we get these kids the supplies they need," Walker said.
He said the supplies are not expected to be all-inclusive of what every school requires, because every school has a different list.
Walker said anyone who wants to get involved can do so by donating to the project or through volunteering to help. The way to do either is outlined on the group's website at www.sharedblessings.tv, said Walker. Those volunteering to help can sign up for a particular time frame, he said.
Organizers are expecting lots of participation.
"We are preparing for approximately 1,200 students," Walker said.
"We just believe it's absolutely essential to do everything we can possibly do to help kids stay on-track," said Walker. "Poverty creates distractions and hindrances that keeps children from being able to focus on their education.
"Education is essential for children to be able to break out of generational poverty," Walker said. "Shared Blessings and our donors want to help as much as we can."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcaleternews.com.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Shared Blessings annual Back to School Bash giveaway of school supplies
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 8.
WHERE: Parking lot of Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ, 1700 S. Main St.
HOW: Parents or care-givers drive-through; volunteers will hand-out free school supplies.
REQUIREMENTS: Students must be present in the vehicle.
