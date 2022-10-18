Drive-through flu vaccination clinic set for Friday

Area residents have an opportunity to get a flu vaccination this week without having to leave their vehicles.
A drive-through flu vaccination clinic is set from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management at 705 EOC Dr., south of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office off West Street.
"We'll have flu vaccine available for children ages 9 and up," as well as for adults, said Oklahoma State Department of Health District 9 District Nurse Melissa Locke, who is based at the Pittsburg County Health Department.
Organizers asked those participating to wear a short-sleeved shirt. They have also requested that no pets be in the vehicle when the vaccination is being given, since they could cause problems during the vaccination process.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said signs will be in place Friday at the Office of Emergency Management to let drivers know where to go for the drive-through clinic.
He advised those who want to get a flu vaccination without having to leave their car to participate in the drive-through clinic Friday, since he does not expect another drive-through clinic for flu vaccinations to be held in the county.
"This will be the one and only drive-through flu clinic," Enloe said. "Other than that, they will have to go to the health department or the doctor's office."
Enloe said organizers are planning the process to get those who come to the EOC office for the drive-through influenza vaccinations quickly in and out.
Locke told how the process is designed.
"They just drive up," she said. "There's a little paperwork. We'll help with that."
Locke said the drive-through clinic is for ages 9 and up because younger children will likely do better in a clinic setting. Flu vaccines for children younger than 9 are available at the Pittsburg County Health Department, she said. Locke said public health officials recommend the flu vaccine from the ages of six moths and up.
"Everyone needs a flu shot," Locke said, relating how influenza can cause serious complications to those who contract it.
No other vaccines, such as for COVID-19 boosters, will be available at the Friday drive-through clinic.
"We're only doing flu that day," Locke said. Other vaccinations are ordinarily available at the Pittsburg County Health Department at 1400 E. College Ave.
The drive-through flu clinic is a collaborative process with the Pittsburg County Health Department, the Office of Emergency Management and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, said Enloe.
Organizers said anyone needing more information can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918 423-1267.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
