Many motorists driving in McAlester know Strong Boulevard as one of the city's main thoroughfares.
It cuts a north-south swath, stretching from South Street to Electric Avenue, going through U.S. Highway 270, known as Carl Albert Parkway as the highway extends through McAlester.
It's a major connector to McAlester Regional Health Center. Many motorists use it on their way to other locations, such as the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College on College Avenue, the Warren Clinic on Van Buren Avenue, or McAlester High School at 1 Buffalo Drive.
To the south, Strong Boulevard connects with South Street, which leads to Puterbaugh Middle School and Will Rogers Elementary.
The connection to the schools would no doubt have made Strong Boulevard's namesake proud, because it's named for one of the premier educators in the history of McAlester Public Schools — Dr. Willa Allegra Strong.
While Strong Boulevard is named in her honor, it's her guidance and inspiration to the many Black students who attended L'Ouverture Elementary and High School in McAlester that is her true legacy.
Strong, who has been inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, is known far beyond McAlester. Her posthumous 2014 Hall of Fame induction occurred at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Primus Moore, a retired teacher, assistant teacher and principal at McAlester Public Schools, still feels Dr. Strong's influence.
"I knew her very well," Moore said. "She was principal when I went to L'Ouverture. My senior year I was her teacher assistant. I would go to the Central Office and pick up mail."
Moore also knew Dr. Strong outside the school walls.
"At Ward Chapel AME, she was Sunday School superintendent when I was a kid," Moore said, referring to the African Methodist Episcopal Church in McAlester.
"She was a very loving person, caring," Moore said. "We were all her students, no matter what." She wanted her students to succeed, Moore recalled.
"That's why I am what I am today," Moore said, also citing the influence of coach Kermit Peters as well as James Galloway, the choir and band director.
"She told me that education was a good career and so did Mr. Galloway," said Moore.
Moore is not the only one influenced by Dr. Strong.
"She impacted a lot of lives," he said.
McAlester resident Miller Newman also remembers Dr. Strong.
"That was my high school principal," he said. "She was nice, just stern. If she told you something, she meant it."
Newman remembers Dr. Strong serving as a strong advocate of Black history at L'Ouverture, a subject not commonly taught in schools at that time.
"She was very instrumental in making sure we got Black history, Oklahoma history and American history," Newman said. He remembered some rumblings from the McAlester School Board at one time about the Black history textbooks. Newman said Strong felt determined L'Overture students learn Black history while they had the opportunity.
"She said 'Once you get it in your head, they can't take it away,'" Newman said.
"She was very respected, as far as I was concerned," he said. "I don't remember anyone ever speaking ill of her, especially her students."
A McAlester native, Strong was born in what was then known as South McAlester on June 24, 1908, only a year after Oklahoma statehood.
Her parents were William M. Strong and Wilma Johnson Strong, both from Texas. While William Strong worked as a garage mechanic, Wilma gave piano lessons and also taught music.
Wilma Strong attended L'Ouverture's first school, built in 1908 — the year of her birth. That proved fitting, since L'Ouverture is inextricably linked to her life and career.
A 1924 L'Ouverture High School graduate, Strong continued her education at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, where she earned a bachelor's degree. She returned to McAlester and to teach at L'Ouverture Elementary School in 1929. She also pursued graduate courses at the University of Chicago, earning a master's degree.
In 1939, Strong became principal at L'Ouverture High School as well as its elementary school.
Strong continued her studies, earning a Ph.D in education from the University of Oklahoma. She served as L'Ouverture's principal for the next 30 years, becoming one of the most well-known African American educators and administrators in Oklahoma.
She achieved many honors, including serving two terms as president and another as vice president of the East Central District Association of Negro Teachers. In 1956, members elected Strong president of the Oklahoma Association of Negro Teachers.
When inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Strong was recognized for instilling a "can do" attitude among students and staff at L'Ouverture.
Strong continued serving at L'Ouverture through most of the 1960s. L'Ouverture integrated with McAlester Public Schools in 1968, with 115 L'Ouverture High School students transferring to McAlester High School. Students in the first through the eighth grades still attended L'Ouverture through the eighth grades, until they also integrated with MPS.
When the schools integrated, Dr. Strong was assigned to serve as vice principal at McAlester Junior High School. She retired June 30, 1970, after serving in education for 41 years.
On Dec. 30, 1970, her fellow teachers and administrators at MPS honored her.
"For 39 years, Miss WIlla Strong was the voice, the intellect and the heart of L'Ouverture School," said then-MPS Superintendent S. Arch Thompson.
She died in 1971 and is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
McAlester city councilors later renamed Eleventh Street as Strong Boulevard in her honor.
In 1978, L'Ouverture Alumni members dedicated a monument recognizing Strong, at Adams Avenue and Strong Boulevard.
The L'Ouverture Alumni Association wanted to honor Dr. Strong, "Who through her dedication, had an overwhelming impact on the lives of so many people."
