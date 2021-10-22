Dr. Kamron Torbati says he loves being a doctor because he loves helping people.
He has plenty of opportunities to do that through his position as a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at McAlester Regional Health Center.
When it comes to women's health, Dr. Torbati and his staff play a key role. Through his obstetrics practice, they help bring new life into the world in the delivery room. With his gynecology practice, they work to help make sure women have a healthy quality of life.
"A lot of what I do has to do with prevention," Torbati said. He encourages women to have periodic pap smears and mammograms, something that is stressed this October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
He said pap smears help in detecting cases of cervical cancer or potential cervical cancer in its early stages. Early detection has been key to reducing cervical cancer from the top cancer among women to moving it much lower, he said.
Torbati suggested women have mammograms starting at age 40 at least every couple of years and begin having them annually at the age of 50.
Regarding the procedures, Torbati said it's all about the early detection of cancer or pre-cancer, such as detecting any abnormal cells. He said the detection of pre-cancer cells offers the chance to remove them before they are metastasized, or break away from where they were first formed to form tumors in other parts of the body.
In that case, even though a patient may understandably npt what to hear it, could a diagnosis of pre-cancerous cells be considered good news in that it offers doctors a chance to remove abnormal cells before they metastasize?
"It's great news," Torbati said, saying it offers the opportunity to cure patients in some some cases without major procedures." He recognized it's not great hearing something's wrong, no matter what it is. That's where another role of a physician comes into play.
"Take care of your patients and be honest with them" Torbati said.
Dr. Torbati, who practices along with Dr. Matthew Graves at MRHC, estimates he has approximately 6,000 patient encounters a year.
"We also deliver babies," he said.
In addition to his OB/GYN duties, Torbati is an adjunct clinical professor with Oklahoma State University's Department of Rural Health, giving him an opportunity to work with medical students.
Torbati said he was born and raised in Fresno, California. He started his medical education following a stint in the U.S. Marines. He received much of his medical education in the Northeast part of the nation, including at a facility in Paterson, New Jersey. After completing his education and training, he and his wife, Tiffany, decided to move to McAlester, where he began his practice at the McAlester Regional Health Center.
"This is my first true practice out of residency," he said.
Following their move to Oklahoma, Tiffany Torbati attended nursing school at Eastern Oklahoma State College. She earned a nursing degree, and is now an RN at McAlester Regional Medical Center.
He said they weren't certain how long they planned to stay in McAlester when they first moved to Oklahoma.
"We weren't sure when we came here," he said. "We thought it was a good first step." Now, he said they plan to stay.
Torbati said he feelsblessed to be a physician.
"As a doctor, you can truly be good and do the right thing," he said.
Torbati said some people who have lived in the McAlester area all their lives may not appreciate what they have. He told of how at one city where he had studied in the Northeast part of the country, he was told it was OK not to stop on the red light at traffic signals at night, because police would not issue citations for the offense.
He said that's because drivers who stopped at a red light at night faced the danger of being carjacked while they were stopped.
McAlester and Oklahoma was a welcome change.
"We love it," Torbati said.
Does he have any other advice for those who want to stay healthy?
"Obviously, healthy living, exercise and eating well" he said. "Also, going to the doctor."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.