Dr. King Commemorative Ceremony set for Jan. 14 at Mt. Triumph

An annual banquet to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not being held in McAlester this year due to concerns about COVID-19, but organizers plan to go ahead and conduct a commemorative service in King's honor.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Mount Triumph Baptist Church, 408 E. Wyandotte Ave., in McAlester.
Theme for this year's ceremony is "The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community!" Featured speaker is Dr Anthony LaRoy Scott, president of the Oklahoma Baptist State Convention and pastor of the historic First Baptist Church in Tulsa.
In advance of the event, Mayor John Browne signed a proclamation declaring Monday, Jan. 17, as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in McAlester.
Rev. Anthony Washington, who is pastor at Mount Triumph, said organizers wanted to hold the commemorative service on Friday, even though the banquet traditionally held on the Saturday night prior to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day is not being held this year.
"The number one reason is to hopefully bring this community together," Washington said, noting the divisions that have taken place in some parts of the nation.
"We wanted to make sure we keep the dream alive for Dr. Martin Luther King and continue to give people hope there are people working on unifying the nation and bringing all the people together," said Washington.
The McAlester High School Chorale group is set to present the music, accompanied by pianist Gerri Burris. The MLK Unity Choir is not performing this year, said Choir Director Loise Washington.
Plans also call for three longtime members of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission, who are now deceased, to be honored, for their efforts in helping organize and conduct the annual Dr. King Commemorative Ceremony in the past. The late Reginald Turner, Leo Thompson and Miller "Bo" Newman will be recognized during the ceremony, Anthony Washington said.
Loise Washington agreed with plans to hold Friday's commemorative ceremony. She remembered the theme of a previous commemorative event was "A Day On, Not A Day Off," in regard to MLK Day.
"We can't afford to take a day off from Dr. King," she said. "Our Commission decided we needed to keep the dream alive."
Some COVID-19 protocols are in place for Friday's commemorative ceremony at Mount Triumph.
"We're going to ask that people wear masks and stay a safe distance from each other as much as possible," Anthony Washington said. "We realize it's a small building."
Mayor Browne's proclamation states the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed deeply in, and dedicated his life to, the fulfillment of the American dream of liberty and justice for all.
"As a minister, civil rights leader and charismatic public speaker, he was a relentless advocate for peace and equality through non-violent means, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring about worldwide peace," the proclamation notes.
"His visionary leadership contributed greatly to the passage of major civil rights legislation in the areas of voting rights, public accommodations and equal opportunity in employment and housing," the proclamation continues.
"Over 50 years ago, Dr. King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech echoed through the country and the very fabric of this nation," the mayor's proclamation states.
Browne noted Dr. King's birthday is designated as a national and state holiday, to be celebrated locally with the theme of "The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community!"
In proclaiming Jan. 17, 2022, as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in McAlester, Browne urged all citizens to recognize the day by flying the American flag, ringing church bells at noon and by turning on car headlights.
