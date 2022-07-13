Anyone with a sweet tooth will be interested in an event set for Friday.
The Downtown Summer Sweets Tour is set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in downtown McAlester with businesses offering sweet deals and sweet treats — with people getting to vote which is their favorite one.
Kristen Lloyd, event organizer and owner of Common Roots, said downtown business owners wanted to be part of a fun-filled weekend in McAlester.
"We wanted to come up with a fun way to kickoff the weekend with the Dancing Rabbit festival on Saturday," Lloyd said. "We thought 'if we can do something on Friday and they do something on Saturday,' it's just kind of a fun way to support each other."
Fifteen stores in downtown McAlester will participate in the event and will present a summer sweet treat to anyone participating as a voter in the contest.
Voter cards cost $10 and are available at Common Roots, Yellow Gazebo, Harper and Grey House, and Honey Beene.
Lloyd said proceeds from the event go back toward downtown beautification like the recent streetscape projects, promotions and more.
Anyone participating in the sweet treats contest can try those offered at each store, fill out a completed voter card and return it to Common Roots after trying them all.
Lloyd said the event is come-and-go with no time requirement.
Everyone who submits their completed voter card will be entered in a drawing to win a $25 gift card to a downtown McAlester store of their choice — and four winners will be drawn.
Lloyd said the event will be limited to 200 cards — and the event has sold out in previous years.
Each store presents its own treat. Common Roots will give samples of an ice cream sold at the store, Spaceship Earth Coffee will have a lemonade with a homemade syrup, and much more.
Lloyd said most participating stores are doing their own promotions and giveaways.
She said downtown businesses do a similar event each year with the chocolate tour to offer a fun promotion for people to enjoy downtown businesses.
The event has a Facebook page for more information.
