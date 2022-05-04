Everything's set for the resumption of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on Saturday.
"I made a 93-item checklist," said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch, jokingly comparing it to a NASA launch.
Once again the festival is presenting a trio of concerts with no admission for the May 7 show, which marks the first of the 2022 series following the festival's successful 2021 debut.
Headliners are Travis Linville, Joe Pug and John Moreland — three singer-songwriters in the Americana and alt-country vein. They will be preceded by other musical performers throughout the day, including a special appearance by a U.S. Army rock band
Activities at this year's resumption of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival kick-off Saturday follow completion of the Armed Forces Day Parade, which begins at 10 a.m.
"We have the Army rock band immediately after the parade," Lynch said. The Army rockers are members of the 77th U.S. Army Band based in Lawton who also perform as a rock band in addition to their regular musical activities activities.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is held along Choctaw Avenue, which is blocked off for the event between Third Street and Fifth Street. Once again, the music is presented free of charge to festival-attendees. In addition to a variety of music, food and drinks will be available from food trucks and vendors as well as some of the businesses in the area.
Plans call for the Army band to perform at the tent in the festival area, followed by some of the McAlester area's younger musical talent.
"We'll have over a dozen youth performers who will perform from 2 to 6 p.m., Lynch said. Music begins on the main stage from the three headlining performers shortly afterwards.
Lynch is enthusiastic about the lineup for the May 7 show.
Moreland is an acclaimed Oklahoma artist, whose albums and songs have won critical raves.
Linville's an an artist who has been cited in Dancing Rabbit Music Festival audience surveys as someone concert-goers wanted to perform in McAlester. In addition to his own recordings. He's also a respected musician whose playing has been featured on those of other artists.
Pug is an artist organizers wanted to book for the 2021 festival. While that didn't work out, Lynch said festival organizers were pleased to book him for this year's event.
Those attending the festival should have a variety of options for food and drink.
"The food trucks will be out all day," Lynch said, adding that seven food trucks will be at the event. Prairie Ale will have a variety of beverages available and Wanderfolk, which Lynch describes as a spirits company out of Guthire, will offer a lineup of drinks, including two made just for this event.
"This is the biggest thing we've put on," Lynch said. Lessons learned from 2021's three Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival events should make this year's series even better, he said.
Other shows in this year's series are the June 11 show featuring Flobots, Josie Dunne and Stroke 9, followed by the July 16 show with Quaker City Night Hawks, Shawn James and the Texas Gentlemen.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival Board organizes the concert series, with lots of help from volunteers and sponsors.
Noting the sunny skies forecast for Saturday, Blake hopes Saturday's inaugural show of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is well-attended.
"The continued success of this festival and bringing people to McAlester depends on having people there," Lynch said.
"The reason we do this is it's a benefit to the community. The more people we have, the more we can continue to have these kinds of shows."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.