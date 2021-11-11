A few changes are in store for the return of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester this weekend, featuring a free concert by Parker Millsap and two more artists.
Millsap, an Oklahoma native known for his Americana-tinged story songs, will be joined by the Paul Benjaman Band and Ben McKenzie for the outdoor event.
Music is set to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, with additional sets beginning around 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the outdoor stage, between Third Street and Fifth Street along Choctaw Avenue.
After the main concert performances are completed, there will be additional live music at venues along Choctaw Avenue, including Spaceship Earth, starting around 6:30 p.m., Lynch said.
Plans call for the festival site to open at noon, with some of the food trucks and vendors expected to be open around that time.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival organizers think the artists will be well-received by their McAlester audience and are a great pairing for the fall edition of the concert series. It kicked off in May featuring headliner Charlie Parr, followed by headliner John Fullbright in June and the Band of Heathens in July.
Now, those who put the series together are excited about the festival's fall show. With the the success of the first three concerts in the spring and summer, they said there should be more of everything for the weekend event
"It's great — we'll have more food trucks," said Blake Lynch, one of the Dancing Rabbit Festival organizers.
Lynch, of the Wagner & Lynch law firm, joined with Josh Hass, of Hass Insurance; Adam Gronwald, of Spaceship Earth; Kyle Spruce, of Wav 11; and local musician Joey Clark to begin planning the Dancing RabbitMusic Festival by meeting at Gronwald's coffee shop earlier this year.
They put together a non-profit show with help from sponsors, with the goal bringing live music back to McAlester, since the live music scene had taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the three previous installments of the Dancing Rabbit Festival considered a huge successes, they said Saturday's show has the potential to be one of the best ever.
"When we first started talking about this, Parker Millsap was one of the ones we originally wanted to have," Lynch said. Although details couldn't be worked out for the spring or summer shows, everything has come together for his Nov. 13 performance.
Spruce said the original organizers were ready to put together the concert.
"We wanted to keep the momentum going with a fall show," he said.
Hass noted the music is starting earlier for the fall show this weekend. He said the organizers were pleased with how the three previous shows went.
"The main thing is we had it and we pulled it off," he said.
Millsap's McAlester performance is the third in a tour that includes in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, after kicking off in Springfield, Missouri and Wichita. Kansas. Millsap is bringing other musicians with him for his McAlester performance.
"He has a full five-piece band," Lynch said.
Millsap released his newest album, "Be Here Instead," earlier this year. Previous releases include "Other Arrangements" in 2018 and 2016's "The Very Last Day."
He's been featured in publications such as Rolling Stone and has performed onstage at the famed Ryman Auditorium In Nashville and on the "Austin City Limits" PBS television show.
Lynch noted the music at Saturday's concert is starting earlier than the spring and summer concerts. That's because it gets dark lots quicker and the weather gets a bit cooler after sunset. Saturday's forecast predicts sunny skies and high of 54 degrees for Saturday.
One change for the Saturday concert is the location for the outdoor stage. Plans call for it to be set up on Choctaw Avenue between the Icehouse and Lance's, Lynch said.
In addition to food trucks, some additional vendors are expected to set up, Lynch said.
While the concert is free, some paid packages are available. General admission will get concert attendees close to the stage, Lynch said. Anyone needing more information can go to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival online or on social media.
Lynch and the other organizers said they appreciated all of the sponsors who helped make the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival possible.
"It's completely brought to you by local sponsors," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.