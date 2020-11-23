McAlester Main Street's Board of Directors have decided to postpone this year's Downtown Christmas Parade until December 2021.
The 2020 parade had been scheduled for Dec. 3 in Downtown McAlester.
Main Street Executive Director Alyssa Latty said some of those who had already entered floats in the parade changed their minds about participating. Both the state and the nation have been reporting spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases.
"We had a lot of entries that decided they were not going to participate,"Latty said. "We had a lot of entries back out over the weekend."
Latty said that will give those who wanted to participate in this year's parade plenty of time to get ready for next year.
"We're going to plan on 2021,"Latty said.
Those who have already entered and who paid their $35 entry fee have several options, she said.
They can leave the $35 fee in place and secure a spot for next year, she said. "They can donate it to McAlester Main Street or we can talk about doing a refund."
Latty said there is no need for entrants to contact McAlester Main Street.She said she will be getting in touch with them so they could discuss the options.
The 2021 parade will have the same theme as the one that had been planned for this year, which is Parade of Lights.
"They can start planning now for 2021" Latty said.
"We just hope everyone enjoys the holidays with their family and friends."
