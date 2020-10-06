Downtown bulb-outs getting fresh start

Call it a fresh start.
City workers are digging out the curb extensions, also known as bulb-outs, in Downtown McAlester, so they can be filled with truckloads of a different type of soil that's more conducive to plant life.
Work continued on the project this week along Choctaw Avenue between First and Second Streets.
City of McAlester Parks Supervisor Sherman Miller said the soil that's being removed from the bulb-outs would have made it difficult for plants to thrive.
"It was a lot of clay content in the soil, which made it unsatisfactory for plant life," Miller said. With so much clay, there were no organics in the soil, he said.
Four of the downtown bulb-outs have already been planted, but the eight remaining ones were filled with the high clay content soil that city workers have been excavating.
Miller said the years of experience among staff at the city Parks Department led them to conclude the dirt with the high clay content would have to be removed before the remaining eight bulb-outs could be landscaped with plants.
Once the bulb-outs are refilled with the type of soil that's needed, city employees plan to keep a watch on the bulb-outs to see if more soil will have to be added.
"Once you add soil to it, there could be pockets and it could settle," Miller noted.
While what is planted in the individual bulb-outs may vary to a degree, Miller already has several things in mind to plant in some of them.
They include nandina, also known as Heavenly bamboo, a flowering, colorful, leafy plant. Some spireas, also known as meadowsweets, will be planted in some of the bulb-outs, Miller said. Abelia, known for its honeysuckle-like pink and white clusters, is also expected to be planted in some of the bulb-outs.
With autumn underway and winter approaching, it will likely be early 2021 before plants will be placed in the eight remaining bulb-outs.
"It will probably be next spring," Miller said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestrnews.com.
