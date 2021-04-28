Downtown block party planned following AFD Parade

Something new is offered for the Armed Forces Day celebration this year — a block party is planned following the AFD Parade.
The AFD parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1 in Downtown McAlester. The block party is planned for shortly thereafter, said AFD Chairman Jeff Wolf.
Wolf said the city of McAlester has agreed to block off Choctaw Avenue between First Street and Second Street for the event. Organizers plan to begin setting up as soon as possible following the parade. The block party is expected to until 1 p.m., when the city plans to reopen that part of the street, Wolf said.
It's set to feature a performance by the 77th U.S. Army Brass Ensemble. Musicians with the ensemble are members of the 77th U.S. Army Marching Band, known as the Pride of Fort Sill, which will be among the bands marching in the AFD Parade, Wolf said.
Plans call for the military band to perform from the reviewing stage, which will be set up at the corner of First Street and Choctaw Avenue.
Living History re-enactors from Tulsa plan to participate in both the AFD Parade and the block party, Wolf said. They plan to dress in outfits that will recall the World War II era of the military and USO entertainers, he said. Men generally are outfitted as soldiers from the WWII era, while the women represent the UFO entertainers and pinups, said Wolf.
Some static military displays will return for the block party after completing the parade. Those include the Field Artillery Half Section from Fort Sill, which is a horse-drawn cannon representing the World War I era, Wolf said.
Also, members of the McAlester Military Vehicle Collector Club plan to bring their vehicles, including vintage military jeeps, to the downtown area for the block party, Wolf said.
Organizers plan for refreshments to be available at the site.
"There will be food and drinks available," said Wolf, who said he's still working on the logistics of what kinds of food will be offered at the block party.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.