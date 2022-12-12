Donations are still needed for the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner.
Plans call for the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner with trimmings to be served free of charge on Christmas Day, which is Sunday, Dec. 25, to any McAlester or Krebs resident who signs up in advance to participate by phoning 918-421-2920.
Those who want to signup to participate in the event can also do so online at mcalesterChristmas.com, organizers said.
Organizers encouraged those who want to signup to participate to go ahead and do so as soon as possible so they will have a better idea of how much food needs to be prepared for the event.
No income or age restrictions are in place, with the only requirement being that those participating live within the McAlester or Krebs city limits.
Organizers plan for all of the dinners to be to delivered on Christmas Day, with deliveries beginning that morning and continuing until deliveries are completed. No dinners will be available for pickup and no sit-down dinner is planned at a central location.
Volunteers are needed to help deliver the dinners. Those willing to volunteer to help with deliveries can do so by phoning the 918-421-2920 number. They can also signup to volunteers online at mcalesterChristmas.com.
With all of the money provided by private donors, organizers of the event have expressed concerns at the rising grocery costs they will face for this year's Community Christmas Dinner.
"One of the things we're focused on is the rising cost of food," one of the event organizers during a preliminary organizational meeting for the event. "Our food costs to put this on will be higher than they've ever been before."
Organizers of the annual event are also concerned that the higher grocery costs that will be in place for this Christmas season may lead to an increased need for those wanting to participate in the Community Christmas Dinner.
Anyone who wants to help by making a contribution can send it to McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74501, organizers said.
Checks for donations to assist with the annual dinner should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas.
