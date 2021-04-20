Clothing being collected and kept in a supply closet at Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester will soon help graduating students land a job.
Michelle Warmuth, a career specialist at KTC, said she began collecting business attire for students after seeing a need.
“I started taking donations from our staff right after spring break,” Warmuth said.
Warmuth said while helping students with mock interviews and other career advice, she would often have to help a student put together an outfit suitable enough to wear to an interview.
“Most of these students, especially our adult students are starting over, most of them don’t have anything,” said Warmuth.
Warmuth said she reached out to Shared Blessings last year to help students.
Some students did receive help with their clothing needs, but she wanted something that can be more private for students.
“But I wanted something here for our students so they can come down here because some of them are embarrassed to ask for help,” Warmuth said. “And I don’t ever want them to feel ashamed or embarrassed to ask for an outfit.”
Although Warmuth has collected a few small piles of clothing so far, she asks the community to come together to provide help for the hundreds of students that attend KTC.
“I’ve gotten some really great stuff, but we need more,” Warmuth said. “We serve over 500 students, adult and high school.”
She said her goal is to have the closet fully stocked and ready for students when they return in August.
People who wish to donate clothing to the cause can contact Warmuth by calling 918-426-0940 or by emailing mwarmuth@ktc.edu.
“I want them to have nice business professional clothes,” said Warmuth. “If they do want to donate, it is business professional. Any help from the community would be great.”
Business professional clothing, shoes, heels, ties, and nice jeans will be accepted by Warmuth along with any clothing racks and hangers to help keep the clothing organized.
Warmuth said she knows first-hand how it is to not have nice clothes for work and that is why she wanted to start this project.
“I know when I first started my career, I didn’t have a lot of outfits,” said Warmuth. “So that’s my passion behind it. To help out the students.”
